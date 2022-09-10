Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Houston-based floral preservation company Francesca's Element announces the launch of the Honey Darling Collection, expanding its current offerings to include custom portrait paintings and serving trays. The company, which specializes in designing and preserving unique art pieces that incorporate floral arrangements from milestone events, offers clients several creative options for capturing and preserving special moments permanently.

Francesca's Element was founded by florist Francesca Mackey during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. With a strong and thriving commitment to growth, Mackey plans to continue to introduce new options for clients. With the help and support from owner and CEO, Stephen Amiewalan, the company now consists of a team of twelve artists and has preserved over 700 keepsakes to date. Amiewalan's management expertise allows Mackey and her team to collaborate and stay focused on what they do best: create quality artwork.

The creative process from start to finish involves several steps, beginning with drying flowers and then using clear resin to preserve them for generations as family heirlooms, statement pieces, or a unique wall decoration for homes. It can take weeks to develop this alternative to letting wilted flowers from a special event dry up and fall apart.

"We make box displays, jewelry, and posters, which are super popular," said Mackey.

The company aspires to become one of the largest operating floral preservation companies and vows to continue to strive for high-quality products.

"I want Francesca's Element to be a place where other artists can express their creativity creating magical moments," said Mackey. "The wedding industry can be intense, but being a part of someone's special day is such an honor."

