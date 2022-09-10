LinkDaddy has announced a new update to its digital marketing service to help businesses increase their Google ranking. It uses authority backlinks to improve visibility for companies in any niche.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - By harnessing authoritative website placements, LinkDaddy has introduced a new strategy designed to help businesses build a stronger online presence. Combining DoFollow and NoFollow links, the service includes blogs, profiles, and redirects.

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkdaddy.shop

Domain Authority, Google Indexing & Marketing Service Launched By LinkDaddy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/136493_98ab0f6fd4b178cf_001full.jpg

The initial step of the process involves expert marketers creating a Gmail account and using this to register on multiple high domain authority platforms. Each account gets indexed, and then LinkDaddy begins the process of content creation.

As part of the new service, keyword-rich content posted on niche-relevant topics uses links that target the client's website. Each blog or branded account highlights to Google that the client's site is reputable and worth visiting.

As a result, LinkDaddy now allows business owners to improve their domain authority score and increase their chances of ranking at the top of their relevant Google search pages. Scores range from one to 100, and the higher the score, the greater the site's ranking power.

The new service has been created to help businesses improve their brand awareness and establish credibility. LinkDaddy aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses with a reliable way of enhancing their online visibility. A variety of packages is available depending on client requirements.

Additional details are provided at https://www.linkdaddy.shop/domain-power-booster

With the latest update, the LinkDaddy continues its focus on results-backed marketing solutions. Other services available through the company include tier 1 backlinks, Google Maps ranking, mass page website backlinks, and links for business listings or Google stacks. Entrepreneurs can also arrange for YouTube-focused lead generation services.

A spokesperson stated: "This is the gig you need to increase your domain authority or domain rating. When you have high-powered sites linking to your domain it helps Google understand that you are the authority in your niche. It is also a cost-effective way to increase the number of referring domains to your website which is an important ranking factor."

More details are available at https://www.linkdaddy.shop/products/domain-power-booster

Contact Info:

Name: Tony Peacock

Email: tony@linkdaddy.com

Organization: LinkDaddy

Address: 1065 SW 8th St PMB 622, Miami, Florida 33130, United States

Website: https://linkdaddy.shop

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136493