Abilene, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - The New River Electric Corporation recently completed work on an Ohio River crossing between Ohio and West Virginia. In this project multiple tasks were performed on the structure at 255 feet using Blade Platforms aerial work machines. This work was performed by Linemen in the Blade Platforms Basket along with helicopter support.





"During the Ohio River Valley Crossing Project, where Blade Platforms partnered with New River Electric Corporation to provide them with equipment, those onsite praised Blade's machinery."

The Transmission Superintendent onsite spoke highly of the speed and efficiency of the 295 ft Ruthmann. The unit was operated onsite by Certified Technicians and NREC Linemen. This Operated Rental also allowed NREC to avoid some extra insurance cost. Independent Site Safety personnel also noted the quality and safe operation of this high lifting equipment. They spoke to the safer operation of the basket operated machine compared to the typical crane or boom mounted baskets.

About Blade Platforms

Blade Platforms is well known in the wind energy sector. The company's Aerial Work Platform machines assist wind energy companies in the installation, repair, and maintenance of wind turbines throughout North America. Some of the other industry sectors that Blade machines are commonly used in include Oil and Gas, T&D, Aerospace, Infrastructure, and more. Being the market leader for Truck and Track Mounted Access Platforms is demonstrated in Blade Platforms having the tallest and largest Reach Access Platform in North America. For example, the Palfinger WT1000 All-Terrain 103m Access Platform with 336 feet of reach is the largest in North America, featuring the highest reach and the most side outreach available on any machine of this capability.

