New Games Available on Ubisoft+ Include A Normal Lost Phone, Astrologaster, Evan's Remains, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Lake, and The Last Friend

Today, Ubisoft announced that it is bringing a curated selection of indie games to its Ubisoft+ subscription. The initiative soft-launched this summer with the addition of The Last Friend, an arcade game developed by The Stonebot Studio, and A Normal Lost Phone, an interactive fiction game developed by Accidental Queens.Today, Ubisoft welcomed four more indie titles to Ubisoft+ Nyamyam's Astrologaster, Maitan69's Evan's Remains, 6 Eyes Studio's Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark andGamious' Lake. Each game will be available on Ubisoft+ for a minimum of six months, and more games will be added to the Ubisoft+ catalog on a regular basis.

"It's a new chapter in the Ubisoft+ adventure," said Alexia Brumé, Director of Branding and Content at Ubisoft. "We have always strived to offer the best games for all playstyles, and we're reflecting that commitment in the selection of our partners. We're excited to shine a light on some stellar indie games, from narrative adventures like Lake and Astrologaster to a mystery thriller puzzle game with Evan's Remains, to a turn-based RPG with Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark.

This announcement marks a new step in Ubisoft's long-lasting commitment toward the indie ecosystem. Through global and local initiatives supporting innovation in gameplay, game design and technology, and mentoring and funding creative startups, Ubisoft aims to bring forward quality, knowledge and experience and build together the future of the industry.

Ubisoft+ is currently available on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna*, and will be available on PlayStation and Xbox in the future. Ubisoft+ features more than 100 Ubisoft games, including the latest releases like Skull and Bones on day one, classic games, premium editions**, additional content packs and rewards.

Additionally, starting today until October 10, players can try out Ubisoft+ Multi-Access, which includes PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna, as part of a limited time free trial***. To activate the free trial and check out the full Ubisoft+ game library, please visit www.ubisoftplus.com.

To learn more about Ubisoft+, please visit news.ubisoft.com

*Game availability varies by device and territory. Ubisoft+ is available on Stadia in the US, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. Ubisoft+ is available on Amazon Luna in the US across multiple devices including Amazon Fire TV (no invitation required).

**Where premium or special editions of the game are indicated (for example: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Editions), editions included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offer subject to change. Ubisoft+ requires a persistent Internet connection. This allows us to confirm an active subscription.

***One free trial per Ubisoft Account for new or inactive subscribers from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10, 2022. Requires valid payment method. Unless cancelled before Oct. 10, you will be charged the full subscription price ($17.99 USD/month tax where applicable) on Oct. 10 and each month thereafter until cancelled). Terms, conditions, and age and territorial restrictions apply; visit the FAQ section on www.ubisoftplus.com for more details. This is a promotional offer and is subject to change. Void where prohibited.

