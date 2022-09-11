Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3339 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . First of all: Thank you, Christoph Boschan for the Opener, I borrowed it from your Vienna Stock Exchange Youtube Shorts Channel. Week 36 was a little bit of a comeback week for Austrian Stocks, but not for all. The ATX TR gained 2,41 percent to 6.248,19 points, Österreichische Post was the top mover and jumped over 30 for the first time since May. Banks were also strong. The ATX committee decided that Andritz will replace voestalpine in the ATXfive at Settlement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...