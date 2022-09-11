Public Sector Retirement Educators has launched an ADA-compliant online platform that provides federal employees, at all levels of government, with remote retirement training alongside various acclaimed resources.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2022) - Public Sector Retirement Educators (PSRE) launched a FERS retirement training platform, as part of its mission to educate federal employees on how they can live a more fulfilled life in retirement. This remote, virtual training adds to current services being provided, including in-person workshops and e-learning materials.

Public Sector Retirement Educators' new platform is a comprehensive educational resource for federal employees across the US who are looking toward retirement. PSRE provides pre-recorded webinars, learning materials, and other content at various levels, including half, full, and two-day sessions.

Although mainstream options like 401(k)s do not apply to Federal employees, PSRE can help them prepare for retirement through various Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) programs. This includes the FERS' social security benefits, pension plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan.

Public Sector Retirement Educators' team of federal retirement advisors provides comprehensive resources on pre-retirement planning through training sessions and expertly-crafted learning material. This includes strategic planning insights on FERS programs, recommendations on Thrift Savings Plans, and more.

The company's pre-retirement webinars feature pre-recorded sessions comprising all the content from in-person workshops. Its new training platform is also ADA-compliant, facilitating accessibility for people with disabilities.

With the latest launch, Public Sector Retirement Educators provides a range of educational materials and delivers training on retirement planning to federal employees and federal agencies throughout the US. Its team comprises human resource managers and subject-matter experts located throughout the country, offering qualified FERS retirement training.

A spokesperson said, "At Public Sector Retirement Educators, we offer web-based training in several formats to meet the needs of retired federal employees. We can create a customized experience for federal agencies and cater to your office's, professional organization's, or union's specific needs. We also consistently add new curriculum and offer ongoing training to our affiliates to ensure they are up to date on any changes in your benefits."

