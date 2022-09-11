Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2022) - BaaSid has announced the launch of 'Agendabook', a real-time mobile research & marketing platform service:

New web3.0-based innovation platform for online and mobile research marketing





Unlimited expansion as a marketing promotion platform





Provides real-time statistics and cross-analysis data targeting

Society is becoming more diverse, and users' dependence on mobile is increasing. In particular, the online research and marketing market is rapidly expanding, centering on mobile. Against this background, 'Agendabook' (www.agendabook.io), a service that shows statistical data in real-time through voting on people's various preferences and opinions, was opened.





BaaSid Announces Launch of Agendabook



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/136539_2afec62ba4467aab_001full.jpg

"Agendabook" collects various data on an anonymous basis. The collected data can more clearly target customers. In addition, data analysis is possible more conveniently and rationally by using big data algorithms without personal information.

In particular, 'Agendabook' is a direct platform that directly connects voting participants and research writers. In addition to basic research such as corporate market research and preference research, 'Agendabook' is an algorithm called, 'target setting' for small and medium-sized businesses that are burdened with big data operation. Targeting can be set more easily and conveniently.

The Agenda Book Service, operated in a combination of UCC (User Create Content) and SNS, is a community service that allows anyone to write a variety of agendas and obtain statistical data in real-time, through discussion and voting. All voting data generated by Agendabook is securely stored in blockchain and decentralized storage, making it difficult to tamper. This ensures transparent voting results. And by linking MetaMask wallet, it is possible to withdraw the rewards received from Agendabook's activities in cryptocurrency. Through this, BaaSid implemented a complete voting system and research system based on anonymity without storing sensitive personal information based on Web 3.0.

Currently, cryptocurrency that can be withdrawn with rewards obtained through activities is possible with the BaaSid (BAAS) token, and BaaSid plans to gradually increase the types of cryptocurrencies.

BaaSid (www.baasid.com) said, "Agendabook is a social consensus service that helps people think through the collective intelligence of various political, economic, social, cultural, product issues and topics as logical results of voting and real-time statistics."

In addition, BaaSid said, "Social consensus will help to compare my thoughts with those of groups in living in a more complex and pluralistic society, and to have an objective view with statistical results."

"We can grow based on intelligence, social consensus, and statistical logic," BaaSid said of their vision for the service.

BaaSid (www.baasid.com) is a blockchain-specialized company established in 2018, and it is a company that develops blockchain technology and conducts blockchain interworking services in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Agendabook can be downloaded from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.agendabook.agendabook) and iOS App Store (https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/agendabook-more-fun-than-game/id1614980820).



Company Name: BaaSid (Agendabook)

Contact person Name: Moon Inshic

Email: team@baasid.com

Website: www.baasid.com | www.agendabook.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136539