Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Blue Water Group will be hosting the Blue Water Gala Dinner 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November, which will drive the Group's efforts to broaden market outreach.





In the press statement issued by Blue Water Group, it is mentioned that "This Gala will be a key component of our market outreach efforts and will offer us the opportunity to interact closely with many of our valued clients, partners and stakeholders, enabling us to further strengthen our relationship with existing clients and forge relationships with new partners."

The Gala Dinner will feature a sit down dinner for 300 guests and live performances.

In the face of high market volatility, the Blue Water Group's efforts to reduce cryptocurrency risk are centered on the development and rollout of the Blue Water Algorithm. The founder of Blue Water Group, Andy Chen stated that the company is endeavouring to capitalize on the strong market interest in order to gain a strong foothold in major markets worldwide.

