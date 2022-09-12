Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, 12 September 2022 - Lonza today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Daniel Palmacci as President of its Cell & Gene Division. The appointment will be effective from 1 November 2022. Daniel takes over the role from Jean-Christophe Hyvert, who continues to serve as President of Lonza's Biologics Division.
Daniel joins Lonza Group with more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including senior positions at Novartis and Bayer Healthcare. He also brings a wealth of international experience, having previously held roles in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, India, Brazil, France and the US.
Most recently Daniel served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Technical Operations and Executive Committee member at MorphoSys, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. In this role, he transformed the Technical Operations function with a focus on improving its commercialization capabilities. He also oversaw the digitalization and AI strategy of MorphoSys, with a view to accelerating clinical development.
Daniel takes over leadership of Cell & Gene from Jean-Christophe Hyvert, enabling Jean-Christophe to increase his focus on his role as President of the Biologics Division. The appointment builds on the recent achievements and ongoing growth of both Divisions under Jean-Christophe's leadership since January 2021. The expanded Executive Committee structure provides a dedicated President for each of Lonza's four Divisions, thereby maximizing the growth potential of each area of the business.
Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, Lonza, commented: "We extend a warm welcome to Daniel as he joins the Lonza Group Executive Committee and takes on the leadership of Cell & Gene. Daniel is well placed to lead our Cell & Gene Division, as a seasoned leader in the pharmaceuticals industry with a proven track record working with novel breakthrough therapies."
Daniel holds a Masters in Chemistry and Process Engineering from Technical University Berlin, Germany. He is relocating from Munich (DE) to Basel (CH), where Lonza is headquartered.
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,000 employees (full-time equivalent), we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 987 million in H1 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
