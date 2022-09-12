Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leader in autonomous mobility systems, has signed a contract in the US with autonomous mobility provider Beep, concerning the sale of 8 autonomous shuttles.

The new order from Beep will significantly increase its fleet size and bring the total number of Navya self-driving shuttles operated to 22 vehicles. This will enable the Lake Nona, Florida-based company to meet the growing demand in the US for autonomous transportation solutions that respond in a practical, flexible and cost-effective way to the challenges not only in the areas of mobility and sustainable development, but also in terms of safety and staffing shortages.

Ever since the start of its partnership with Navya in 2019, and the many projects carried out throughout various states, Beep has made Navya self-driving shuttles and technology offering a key feature in its operations, generating a constantly growing fleet that meets the needs of both public and private bodies.

The order is significant in that it marks a period of scale-up for Beep with increasing calls for tender around self-driving shuttles in the US. The 8 new Navya vehicles will enable the US mobility operator and technology company to extend its reach and accelerate its growth as it continues to expand deployments across the country. This will allow for new first-mile/last-mile services and projects in a range of use cases, including planned communities, city centers, universities, and airports.

"Autonomous shuttle transit offers many advantages and we continue to see an upswing in demand in the US. Our Navya shuttles have been a key enabler of establishing Beep as a market leader over the last three years for testing these platforms on US public roadways. Our partnership has encompassed successful pilots and deployments across the United States and we continue to grow our vehicle fleet to service new customers and expand deployments in existing locations. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Navya with this latest agreement as we continue to deliver on the promise of safer roads, reduced carbon emissions and mobility for all."

Joe Moye, CEO of Beep

"This new order confirms that the US market is growing rapidly and that the demand in terms of volumes is keeping pace. Because self-driving shuttles can adapt to the numerous societal, economic and ecological challenges we are facing, they are becoming a must-have addition to any project involving last-mile mobility. The upswing in demand in the US is a pointer to the future development of self-driving shuttles on other continents. We would like to thank all the staff at Beep for their faith in our collaboration and their significant contribution to the growth of autonomous mobility in the US."

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

