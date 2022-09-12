US solar capacity is expected to grow from 129 GW today to 336 GW by 2027, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.From pv magazine USA The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie said in a new report that installed and operational solar capacity could surge from 129 GW at present to 335 GW by 2027. Despite this rapid growth, projections for this year have been trimmed to 15.7 GW due to the lingering effects of the US Department of Commerce's investigation into antidumping violations by major international solar panel suppliers. Ongoing international ...

