Montag, 12.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A2DKAC ISIN: FR0013227113 Ticker-Symbol: SOH1 
Tradegate
09.09.22
16:40 Uhr
146,50 Euro
-0,30
-0,20 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
147,10147,3509:21
12.09.2022 | 08:05
SOITEC: Caroline Sasia joins Soitec's Executive Committee as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff to the CEO

Caroline Sasia joins Soitec's Executive Committee as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff to the CEO

Bernin (Grenoble), France, September 12, 2022 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials today announced the appointment of Caroline Sasia as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff to the CEO. In this role, she joins Soitec's Executive Committee.

The appointment of Caroline Sasia is part of Soitec's continuous effort to strengthen its organization around three divisions which was initiated at the beginning of the year to support the company's growth ambitions and meet the expectations of its different stakeholders.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Caroline Sasia has a strong expertise in designing and executing communications strategies in complex and dynamic international environments with a focus on high-tech, mobility, and sustainability sectors. Before joining Soitec Caroline spent most of her career at the Renault Group and at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance where she held various roles in communications, strategy, and public affairs. Caroline Sasia graduated from Sciences Po Paris.

About Soitec

Soitecand follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:

investors@soitec.commarkus.payer-ext@soitec.com

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (société anonyme à conseil d'administration) with share capital of €70,301,160, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #

Attachment

  • 20220909 - Soitec Sasia Director of Communications-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3ae38a1-76b8-40c5-bf0d-789b5e198f8e)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
