The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.09.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.09.2022Aktien1 CA32072L1094 First Lithium Minerals Corp.2 US25063G3039 Destiny Media Technologies Inc.3 GRS147233001 Athens Medical Center S.A.4 GRS337003008 Autohellas S.A.5 GRS208303008 Inform P. Lykos Holdings S.A.6 GRS070003009 Kekrops S.A. Hotel Touristing Building7 JP3900800008 Mitsubishi Steel Manufacturing Co. Ltd.8 GRS320313000 Plaisio Computers S.A.9 GRS403003007 Technical Olympic S.A.10 GRS427003009 Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.11 GRS239003007 Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.12 US19247G1076 Coherent Corp.13 CA24703H1029 Delivra Health Brands Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US4581X0EF19 Inter-American Development Bank2 US24422EWJ45 John Deere Capital Corp.3 US24422EWL90 John Deere Capital Corp.4 NO0012530981 Schletter International B.V.5 US25160PAM95 Deutsche Bank AG6 XS2531803828 Macquarie Bank Ltd.7 US606822CN27 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.8 US606822CR31 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.9 US60687YCL11 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.10 US60687YCM93 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.11 USL6S52VAA02 Natura & Co Luxembourg Holdings S.à.r.l.12 USU74078CT83 Nestlé Holdings Inc.13 USU74078CS01 Nestlé Holdings Inc.14 BE0002877588 Wallonne, Région15 XS2532381352 HSBC UK Bank PLC16 US24422EWK18 John Deere Capital Corp.17 US46647PDK93 JPMorgan Chase & Co.18 USN6000LAR61 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.19 USU74078CV30 Nestlé Holdings Inc.20 IE0008YN55P8 Invesco Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF21 IE0008RX29L5 Invesco Wind Energy UCITS ETF22 IE00053WDH64 Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF23 IE000QVYFUT7 Xtrackers India Government Bond UCITS ETF - 1C