12.09.2022
12.09.2022 | 08:16
107 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, September 9

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

12 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 326.9100 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 329 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 323.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,794,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,297,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
116327.00 08:25:1400060918560TRLO0LSE
1507327.00 08:25:1400060918561TRLO0LSE
1891327.00 08:25:1400060918562TRLO0LSE
1679327.00 08:44:4000060918942TRLO0LSE
1544326.50 08:44:4000060918943TRLO0LSE
423325.50 08:44:4100060918944TRLO0LSE
1563325.50 08:44:4100060918945TRLO0LSE
775326.50 08:53:2400060919174TRLO0LSE
978326.50 08:53:2400060919175TRLO0LSE
2669328.00 09:31:5400060920248TRLO0LSE
1400328.00 09:31:5400060920249TRLO0LSE
319328.00 09:31:5400060920250TRLO0LSE
1427327.50 09:38:3400060920418TRLO0LSE
386327.50 09:38:3400060920419TRLO0LSE
1400328.00 10:03:2300060921211TRLO0LSE
239328.00 10:03:2300060921212TRLO0LSE
252328.00 10:03:2300060921213TRLO0LSE
2163327.50 10:14:4500060921492TRLO0LSE
475327.00 10:26:3600060921767TRLO0LSE
502327.00 10:40:2700060922070TRLO0LSE
1181327.00 10:44:4900060922307TRLO0LSE
335327.00 10:44:4900060922308TRLO0LSE
1410327.00 10:44:4900060922309TRLO0LSE
159326.00 10:50:5700060922521TRLO0LSE
478326.00 11:02:5400060922781TRLO0LSE
458326.00 11:19:3900060923129TRLO0LSE
496326.00 11:31:5700060923485TRLO0LSE
244326.00 12:00:2200060924331TRLO0LSE
149326.00 12:06:2200060924534TRLO0LSE
1667326.00 12:06:2200060924535TRLO0LSE
68326.00 12:06:2200060924536TRLO0LSE
1648326.00 12:06:2200060924537TRLO0LSE
854326.00 12:06:2200060924538TRLO0LSE
811326.00 12:06:2200060924539TRLO0LSE
738327.50 12:29:4500060925050TRLO0LSE
904327.50 12:29:4500060925051TRLO0LSE
1566326.50 12:29:5100060925054TRLO0LSE
76326.50 12:29:5100060925055TRLO0LSE
984326.50 12:30:5100060925080TRLO0LSE
886326.50 12:30:5100060925081TRLO0LSE
689326.50 12:30:5100060925082TRLO0LSE
213326.50 12:30:5100060925083TRLO0LSE
848326.00 12:34:0100060925209TRLO0LSE
700326.00 12:34:0100060925210TRLO0LSE
159326.00 12:34:0100060925211TRLO0LSE
1613325.00 12:52:5000060925710TRLO0LSE
1950324.00 13:03:4800060925960TRLO0LSE
425323.50 13:10:1900060926103TRLO0LSE
480323.50 13:23:0100060926375TRLO0LSE
412323.50 13:29:1500060926471TRLO0LSE
781323.50 13:30:3000060926539TRLO0LSE
1917324.50 13:35:4500060926782TRLO0LSE
1852325.50 13:51:2100060927377TRLO0LSE
929325.50 13:51:2100060927378TRLO0LSE
812325.50 13:51:2100060927379TRLO0LSE
1200326.00 13:59:3200060927540TRLO0LSE
395326.00 13:59:3200060927541TRLO0LSE
700326.00 14:24:1400060928341TRLO0LSE
2100326.00 14:24:1400060928342TRLO0LSE
144326.00 14:24:1400060928343TRLO0LSE
1256326.00 14:24:1400060928344TRLO0LSE
317326.00 14:24:1400060928345TRLO0LSE
532326.00 14:24:1400060928348TRLO0LSE
830326.00 14:24:1400060928349TRLO0LSE
763326.00 14:26:1400060928538TRLO0LSE
900326.50 14:36:0000060929141TRLO0LSE
700326.50 14:36:0000060929142TRLO0LSE
29326.50 14:36:2600060929177TRLO0LSE
1667326.50 14:36:2600060929178TRLO0LSE
1554326.50 14:42:5400060929512TRLO0LSE
1288326.50 14:42:5400060929513TRLO0LSE
440326.50 14:42:5400060929514TRLO0LSE
33326.50 14:47:4900060929779TRLO0LSE
984326.50 14:50:2400060929906TRLO0LSE
551326.50 14:50:2400060929907TRLO0LSE
984326.50 14:53:3300060930024TRLO0LSE
702325.50 14:55:4100060930102TRLO0LSE
462325.50 14:59:2500060930268TRLO0LSE
435327.00 15:14:0700060931352TRLO0LSE
1184327.00 15:14:0700060931353TRLO0LSE
3327.50 15:16:3700060931498TRLO0LSE
51327.50 15:16:3700060931499TRLO0LSE
878328.00 15:22:1300060931761TRLO0LSE
3860328.00 15:22:1300060931762TRLO0LSE
1400328.00 15:22:1300060931763TRLO0LSE
508328.00 15:22:1300060931764TRLO0LSE
866328.00 15:25:1000060931832TRLO0LSE
690328.00 15:26:1000060931861TRLO0LSE
984328.00 15:26:1000060931862TRLO0LSE
35328.00 15:26:1000060931863TRLO0LSE
280328.00 15:26:1000060931864TRLO0LSE
45328.00 15:26:1000060931865TRLO0LSE
650328.00 15:26:1000060931866TRLO0LSE
675328.00 15:31:5900060932103TRLO0LSE
340328.00 15:31:5900060932104TRLO0LSE
208328.00 15:31:5900060932105TRLO0LSE
406328.00 15:40:5900060932415TRLO0LSE
523328.00 15:40:5900060932416TRLO0LSE
403328.00 15:40:5900060932417TRLO0LSE
616328.50 15:45:0000060932675TRLO0LSE
380328.50 15:45:0000060932676TRLO0LSE
727328.50 15:45:0000060932677TRLO0LSE
698328.50 15:47:0000060932803TRLO0LSE
741328.50 15:47:0000060932804TRLO0LSE
350328.50 15:47:0000060932805TRLO0LSE
408328.50 15:47:0000060932806TRLO0LSE
414328.50 15:47:0000060932807TRLO0LSE
380328.50 15:52:0900060933266TRLO0LSE
460328.50 15:52:0900060933267TRLO0LSE
761328.50 15:52:0900060933268TRLO0LSE
336328.50 15:52:0900060933269TRLO0LSE
153328.00 15:55:1900060933675TRLO0LSE
446328.00 15:55:1900060933676TRLO0LSE
411328.00 15:57:0400060933767TRLO0LSE
87328.50 16:00:0100060933925TRLO0LSE
266328.50 16:00:0100060933926TRLO0LSE
366328.50 16:00:0100060933927TRLO0LSE
5328.50 16:02:0100060934266TRLO0LSE
319328.50 16:02:0100060934267TRLO0LSE
353328.50 16:02:0100060934268TRLO0LSE
646328.50 16:02:0100060934269TRLO0LSE
158328.50 16:05:0100060934408TRLO0LSE
640328.50 16:05:0100060934409TRLO0LSE
361328.50 16:05:0100060934410TRLO0LSE
129328.50 16:08:2900060934667TRLO0LSE
202328.50 16:08:2900060934668TRLO0LSE
620328.50 16:08:2900060934669TRLO0LSE
433328.50 16:09:2900060934748TRLO0LSE
311328.50 16:09:2900060934749TRLO0LSE
207328.50 16:09:2900060934750TRLO0LSE
670328.50 16:09:2900060934751TRLO0LSE
860329.00 16:12:5200060934990TRLO0LSE
273329.00 16:12:5200060934991TRLO0LSE
487329.00 16:12:5200060934992TRLO0LSE
2329.00 16:12:5200060934993TRLO0LSE
166329.00 16:12:5200060934994TRLO0LSE
973329.00 16:16:5200060935182TRLO0LSE
343329.00 16:16:5200060935183TRLO0LSE
277329.00 16:16:5200060935184TRLO0LSE
10329.00 16:16:5200060935185TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
