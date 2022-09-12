Amp Energy has agreed to partner with Websol Energy to produce up to 1.2 GW of monocrystalline PERC solar cells and modules.From pv magazine India Amp Energy India, an Indian renewable energy developer, has partnered with Websol Energy System to produce up to 1.2 GW of monocrystalline PERC solar cells and modules. The two companies will form a joint venture for PV production. Cells and modules will be produced in two phases of 600 MW each at Websol's existing unit at Falta in West Bengal, said Amp Energy India, as it announced the signing of a term sheet for the establishment of the joint venture. ...

