Montag, 12.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A0B9NW ISIN: GB00B00FPT80 
Stuttgart
12.09.22
08:12 Uhr
3,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.09.2022 | 08:46
Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Robust cash generation in challenging markets

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Robust cash generation in challenging markets

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Robust cash generation in challenging markets 12-Sep-2022 / 07:15 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN):

Robust cash generation in challenging markets

Chesnara has announced its 2022 half-year results. With weak equity markets and rising interest rates and credit spreads, the risk asset exposure weighed on results. Economic Value profit came in at a loss of GBP89.6m, compared with a profit of GBP38.5m in 1H'21. The balance sheet Economic Value also reduced from 416p at the year-end to 351p at 30 June 2022. Group cash generation, the movement in its surplus, was much more robust. Base generation for the group was GBP21.9m, more than the figure for 2021 as a whole. As expected, the interim dividend was increased by 3% to 8.12p per share.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/robust-cash-generation-in-challenging-markets/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1439765 12-Sep-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
