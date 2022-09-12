DJ Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Robust cash generation in challenging markets

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN):

Robust cash generation in challenging markets

Chesnara has announced its 2022 half-year results. With weak equity markets and rising interest rates and credit spreads, the risk asset exposure weighed on results. Economic Value profit came in at a loss of GBP89.6m, compared with a profit of GBP38.5m in 1H'21. The balance sheet Economic Value also reduced from 416p at the year-end to 351p at 30 June 2022. Group cash generation, the movement in its surplus, was much more robust. Base generation for the group was GBP21.9m, more than the figure for 2021 as a whole. As expected, the interim dividend was increased by 3% to 8.12p per share.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/robust-cash-generation-in-challenging-markets/

