Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on September 8, 2022, announcing the management and board changes, the Company would like to provide the following corporate updates.

Company Name Change

As a strategic decision to evolve the Company, a special resolution was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM"), authorizing the change of name of the Company to "Concierge Medical Services Inc." or such other name as the board of directors of the Company may choose is underway.

Focus

The new management team has decided to focus on post-pandemic plans and position ScreenPro to be more than a Covid testing company. As such, the Company's core focus will be Concierge Medical Services, and NatureVan Nutrition, while continuing Covid testing operations.

ScreenPro Security

Covid testing numbers remain strong. The Company is administering approximately 1,500 tests per day.

Concierge Medical

There are three areas of focus: IV Therapy, Home Care, Prestige Care and At Home Physician Visit Services.

NatureVan

The NatureVan team is currently preparing marketing, advertising, and distribution of sale of its products. The Company will announce developments as it evolves.

The Company would like to report that they have appointed the following individuals for Company operations.

Rachelle Bencze, Vice President of ScreenPro, will continue being in charge of the Company's Covid testing business.

Dr. Jibran Sharif will remain as Chief Medical Officer and President of Concierge Medical. Dr. Sharif will oversee and supervise all medical related operations within the Company and work with our team of health care professionals to ensure the highest standard of care for patients.

Edward Park is appointed as Vice President of Concierge Medical. He will implement business development to increase the Company's sales and operations.

Monika Maslanka, RPN, is appointed as director of Concierge Medical in Ontario.

Ian Kim is appointed as manager of Concierge Medical in British Columbia. He will closely work with Dr. Sharif to expand the current operations in the Greater Vancouver Area.

Max Choi is appointed as Vice President of NatureVan Nutrition. He will be focusing on the distribution of products and will implement business development and strategy of the brand.

"I believe in a deep and narrow strategy. As the Company undergoes a rebranding, the core goal is to target growth and development for Concierge Medical, while still implementing continued value to our Covid testing operations and build our newly acquired business, Naturevan Nutrition. I am confident that the newly appointed management team will drive the Company to improved success and increase growth," said Andrew Ryu, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

