Allane Mobility Group continues to expand its offering: Complete winter wheels now available as individual product

Pullach, 12 September 2022 - The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is expanding its range of products and services and now also offers complete winter wheels as an individual product. Thus, both customers and non-customers can now purchase complete winter wheels via sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24 and receive wheel fitting and initial storage of the summer wheels free of charge. With this new offer, the Allane Mobility Group is simultaneously expanding the collaboration with its long-standing cooperation partner ATU, who orders and delivers the complete winter wheels. Already before, customers of sixt-neuwagen.de had the possibility to purchase complete winter wheels when concluding a leasing contract. However, the offer was only valid at the time of concluding the contract and thus exclusively for Sixt Neuwagen customers.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "We are pleased that with the winter complete wheels as an individual product, we can not only increase the flexibility of Sixt Neuwagen customers, but also appeal to all vehicle owners who are looking for affordable winter complete wheels. In addition, we are now also offering our inspection package to a wider customer base, further improving the customer experience."

Expansion of the offering through cooperation with ATU Customers of the Allane Mobility Group have the option of taking advantage of an inspection package. The package includes, among other things, a 10 percent discount card, applicable to the purchase of all services and selected products from ATU.* This offer was previously already available to Sixt Neuwagen customers and now also applies to autohaus24 customers. The Allane Mobility Group and ATU have been working together since 2009.

Further information on the complete winter wheel offer is available here.

*The discount card is applicable for the purchase of goods and services, including promotions and inserts. Only items and services that continue to be non-discountable are excluded, such as the main inspection, third-party purchases, all services paid for by insurance, vouchers, value cheques, aluminium rims from third-party manufacturers (except Aluett and Europe), deposits and used parts, rental cars, special orders, etc.

About Allane Mobility Group: Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com Press Contact: Kirchhoff Consult allane@kirchhoff.de End of Media Release

