Japan's latest procurement exercise was open to PV projects above 250 kW in size. The lowest price came in at JPY 9.7 ($0.066)/kWh and the allocated capacity was just 26.2 MW, out of 225 MW tendered.Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of the latest auction for solar energy projects with power ratings above 250 kW. The state-run agency said that PV projects with a combined capacity of 26.2 MW were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's thirteenth auction scheme for utility-scale solar. It was supposed to assign 225 MW of generating capacity. ...

