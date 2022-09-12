Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Vestum AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (366/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Vestum AB (publ)
to trading with effect from 2022-09-13. Last day of trading is set to
2024-10-21. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089452
