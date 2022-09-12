DJ Stankevicius.com puts another short on Bitcoin expecting the price to hit USD10,000 by November

EQS Newswire / 12/09/2022 / 17:20 UTC+8

Stankevicius.com puts another short on Bitcoin expecting the price to hit USD10,000 by November

New York, SAIB: Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking (stankevicius.com) opened another short position and is expecting a price drop to as low as USD10,000 by November mid.

Earlier in May, 2022, Stankevicius.com shorted Bitcoin with an expectation for Bitcoin price to hit USD20,000 in June, and as a matter of fact the price did hit even as low as USD17,000.

Now, Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking is seeing a large potential drop by November again which could possibly be extended towards December and drop even under USD10,000 implementing an actual Bitcoin bottom.

Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking is also expecting a large market drop in traditional markets due to continued interest rate hikes, potentially to-be low reported company earnings and a possible recession creating a huge collapse, possibly larger than the previous one.

Stankevicius.com expects the Dow Jones Industrial Index to drop by at least 10,000 points from its current price.

Stankevicius maintains bearish positions during the year 2022, but is not currently active in traditional financial markets.

Contacts

Personal investors

sales@stankeviciusgroup.com

Institutional investors only

ir@stankeviciusgroup.com

Media relations

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com File: Stankevicius.com puts another short on Bitcoin expecting the price to hit USD10,000 by November

12/09/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)