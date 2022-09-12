Anzeige
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News

DJ VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News

VK Company (VKCO) VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News 12-Sep-2022 / 12:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News

September 12, 2022. VK has completed the acquisition of Zen and News content platforms from Yandex. Simultaneously, the company sold to Yandex 100% stake in the food and grocery delivery service Delivery Club, which VK obtained from O2O Holding in September.

The deals were closed after getting the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities. Zen and News results will be consolidated into the VK accounts as part of the Q3 2022 financial reporting.

VK has now received the rights to technologies and identity of Zen and News services and is registering the transfer of rights to the Zen trademark. The services will retain the interface familiar to users and will be available on the dzen.ru portal, which will also feature Yandex search bar and weather. Services will retain own teams and will be led by their current management. Zen will also retain the current monetization instruments for content creators and will be available on the web version and mobile app.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434 E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Sergey Makarov Mobile: +7 926 818 9589 E-mail: se.makarov@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 187434 
EQS News ID:  1440177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
