Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Appointment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce that it has appointed Wendy Dorey to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Mrs Dorey also joins the Audit and the Management & Engagement committees of the Board. Effective immediately, Mrs Dorey replaces Robert King as Chair of the Management & Engagement Committee, who will step down from his role as Non-Executive Director to the Board of the Company on 30 September 2022.

Mrs Dorey is an experienced professional in the financial services industry, with key competencies in business strategy, financial regulation, risk management and investment marketing and distribution. She is currently a Director of Dorey Financial Modelling, an investment consulting firm, a Commissioner for the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, and a Non-Executive Director for Schroders (CI) Limited.

Mrs Dorey has over 20 years' industry experience working for asset managers, pension consultants and retail banks in the UK, Guernsey and France. She has worked for a number of leading asset managers: BNY Mellon, M&G Asset Management, Friends Ivory & Sime and Robert Fleming/Save & Prosper. She has also consulted to the Defined Contribution Consulting arm of the Punter Southall Group, and obtained retail banking experience at Lloyds bank and Le Credit Lyonnais. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors and qualified as a Chartered Director in 2020. She is also currently Chair of the Guernsey Branch of the Institute of Directors.

Norman Crighton, Chairman of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Wendy to the Board of the Company. Wendy brings a wealth of experience across the financial services industry, including from her role as a Commissioner for the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, as a Non-Executive Director for Schroders (CI) Limited and her many years of experience working for a number of leading asset managers. We believe that Wendy's skillset will further strengthen the Board and look forward to her contribution. Wendy's appointment represents further progress in the renewal of the Board as we approach the tenth anniversary of the Company in 2023. The Board also wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Rob King for his valuable contribution to the Board since the Company's launch in 2013. "

Wendy Dorey commented:

"I am honoured to be appointed to the Board of Weiss Korea Opportunities Fund, joining a diverse and talented Board of Directors. With Korean preference shares trading at historically attractive discounts - and corporate governance continuing to improve, the investment thesis is very compelling. I look forward to contributing to the governance, oversight and growth of the Company."



Additional Information in respect of the AIM Rules

The following information regarding the appointment of Wendy Dorey, aged 49, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships (within the last five years) The Guernsey Financial Services Commission

Dorey Limited

Schroders (C.I.) Limited

Les Raies Properties Limited -

As at the date of this announcement, Wendy Dorey holds 2,552 ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above there are no further disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Wendy Dorey.

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/ Alaina Wong/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales +44 20 7496 3000 Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Le Page +44 1481 745 001

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com