Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Concordia Annual Summit, presenting the first-ever Mental Health & Psychedelics Panel. The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit will convene from September 19th to September 21st in New York City, and registration information can be found here.

Concordia and Microdose are planning an essential conversation and reception alongside the UN General Assembly at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit.

"We're pleased to officially partner with Concordia, presenting the first-ever psychedelic-focused content on their stage. This will be an incredible opportunity to explore the emerging psychedelic ecosystem in front of high-level thought leaders and policymakers from Government, Corporate and Nonprofit Organizations," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

"I'm honored to have been able to bring Concordia and Microdose together, with the aspiration to advance a critical conversation on the regulatory reform necessary to unlock psychedelic health solutions globally," said Isaac Gilmore, COO of Ginger Commerce and Former Navy SEAL.

Previous and current speakers include: Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States of America, former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, CEO of Oracle Safra Catz, former Nato Cmdr General Wesley Clark, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, as well as UN Secretary Generals, and numerous Ambassadors. In 2021, Laura Bush, the former First Lady of the United States, was awarded the 2021 Leadership Award at the Concordia Annual Summit.

"Concordia has always been an inclusive home for conversations that lead to collaborative, cross-sector action in pursuit of positive impact. The social and health challenges facing the global community today warrant the serious and scientific exploration of all possible solutions, making this set of conversations particularly timely," said Hanne Dalmut, Senior Director of Partnerships at Concordia.

The presentations will focus on themes concerning substance abuse, addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, end-of-life anxiety, and other conditions plaguing our global community. The discussion will provide a high-level overview of the past, present, and future of psychedelics policy and science, highlighting the potential to revolutionize mental health.

Founded in 2011 as a nonprofit by Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis, Concordia is a premier bipartisan social impact summit on par with The Milken Institute and Davos. Concordia has excelled at the balance of bringing together leaders from around the world, Fortune 50 companies, and heads of global NGOs while simultaneously remaining forward-thinking and driving innovative change.

Additional Programming Partners and Sponsors for the 2022 Annual Summit include: Google, Meta, Merk, Visa, The Rockefeller Foundation, Salesforce, AT&T, and many more.

The topics that will be covered at the Summit include: environmental sustainability, global trade & supply chain challenges, human rights & social progress, financial inclusion, innovative technology, cultural diplomacy & youth advocacy, democracy, security & geopolitical risk, health opportunities & public health systems.

Microdose Psychedelic Insights C-suite will be in attendance - Patrick Moher, President, Connor Haslam, CEO, as well as Daniela Pauli, Business Development Manager and Jason Najum, Managing Editor.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Concordia

Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As an equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis. Learn how to get involved at www.concordia.net.

