The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - External Audit Tender Announcement

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has served as the Company's Auditor since March 2018. While the Company is not yet required to hold another tender process, the Audit Committee recommended to the Board that in the interests of obtaining the best value for shareholders a further tender process should be held.

The tender process will take place between September 2022 and November 2022 with the final decision expected to be announced in November 2022. The selected firm will be appointed to audit the Company's financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2023. Further details of the tender process undertaken will be described in the Company's Half-year Report.

