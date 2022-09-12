Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Lakewood Libations Inc., dba Tinley's Beverage Company, has entered into new contracts to manufacture infused beverages for two new clients, Gem + Jane, a brand licensed to House of Saka Inc., dba Solidarity Brands, and Moneta brand, owned by Moneta, LLC. Production at Tinley's Long Beach, California facility for both brands is expected in Q4 2022. The Company is also providing corporate updates.

Tinley's Beverage Company plans to produce an initial two flavours of 'Gem + Jane' Cannabis-infused Sparkling Beverages and three varieties of 'Moneta' Cannabis-infused Sodas in Q4 2022. (concept art shown)

Corporate Updates

Strategic Investor Collaboration

Tinley's has received a wide range of benefits resulting from the strategic investment in the Company by Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH"). In addition to the USD$ 3.5 million commitment announced on June 10, 2022, BLH has been providing dedicated operational and engineering support services to the Company. Tinley's management team, with the support of BLH's management team, have been at work through the summer on key initiatives, including operations and immediate engineering upgrades at Long Beach enabling new first-run client production, and also increasing overall operating efficiency. Opportunities for best practice sharing and access to new resources are expected to continue to generate synergies for cost savings and productivity gains. "The provision of these services by BLH will be formalized in a shared services agreement expected to be executed in the near term", said Tinley's director, and member, Office of the CEO, Mr. Ted Zittell.

Beckett's New Production and Distribution

The Company is pleased to confirm that it has now received purchase orders for all current Beckett's products, the single-serve Beckett's Tonics®, and the Beckett's '27® multi-serve Cask products, from retailer Total Wine & More ("TWM") through the Company's direct-to-retail broker, Emergent Beverage Partners. TWM has begun an initial distribution of the three current Beckett's '27® multi-serve Cask products, and will ship the four Beckett's Tonics® RTD flavours, packed in retailer-requested aluminum cans as 4-packs. TWM intends to distribute the full Beckett's 'low-no alcohol' line-up to its approximately 230 stores across 27 U.S. states in Q4 2022. The successful reformulation of the Company's core beverage recipes, used in both Tinley's and Beckett's, reduces the total number of individual ingredients and simplifies operational steps required for pre-production batching, and enables production of the ready-to-drink Beckett's Tonics® to be packed in aluminum cans. Following the US relaunch and focus on reordering planned for this fall, the Company hopes to evaluate the economics of a non-capital-intensive reintroduction of the Beckett's brand to Canadian markets, mirroring the steps taken for the brand in the US over the past several months, assessing new contract packer production of the revised formulations, distribution, and associated costs against retailer demand. The Company will provide updates on expanded Beckett's distribution in due course.

Tinley's Own-brand Production at Long Beach

Tinley'sTM Tonics Mystic DoveTM and Stone DaisyTM SKU's are back in production, with the transfer to Distribution and State testing expected this week at the Company's Long Beach facility. These two sold-out SKU's will make the full complement of Tinley's seven current infused products available for distribution and sale in California this month. The Company plans to schedule repeat production of its Tinley's infused products in response to growing demand and intends to remain in continuous supply supporting the full Tinley's infused line-up at distribution and at retail.

Tinley's Brand in Canada

The Company is working with its sales agents in Ontario to implement a new sales and marketing program this month. Ongoing results will be evaluated for next-phase brand investment and development. The Company continues to evaluate new products for the Canadian market.

Discussions are actively underway to schedule presentations of the full Tinleys Canadian line-up to two provincial wholesaler boards, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries ("MBBL"), and Société québecoise du cannabis ("SQDC"). The Company continues to monitor the situation in British Columbia and will update in due course.

About House of Saka

House of Saka Inc., dba Solidarity Brands, is a creator, licensor and licensee of innovative cannabis-infused and functional beverages anchored by House of Saka 'Vinfusions'TM - the first and only alcohol-removed, cannabis-infused wines and sparkling wine cocktails from California's Napa Valley. The Gem + Jane brand, newly licensed to House of Saka, is expected to begin production with two of its four unique, sparkling flavour combinations, each bolstered by exotic botanicals and premium cannabis, at Tinley's Long Beach Facility this fall. House of Saka, Inc. was founded and is led by wine and spirits executive Tracey Mason, who delivers nearly 30 years of beverage sales, marketing, and development to the innovative company, and by Cynthia Salarizadeh whose prolific experience across multiple platforms in the cannabis sector includes managing communications initiatives for cannabis start-ups, writing and contributing to national publications and forums, and pioneering tech platforms and news sites for cannabis businesses. Tracey and Cynthia recently formed Solidarity Brands to help extend their company footprint from a branded house operating exclusively in the cannabis space to a house of brands operating across multiple beverage verticals.

About Moneta

Moneta is designed as a functional cannabis-infused beverage, a delicious health-conscious alternative to traditional sugary cannabis drinks. Moneta brand products incorporate selected ingredients thought to benefit the microbiome.

Each of Moneta's three founding partners brings his own life and business experiences in communities damaged by the war on drugs to the creation of the Moneta brand:

Cyleb Burton, legacy cannabis investor and cultivation expert, Jon Solarez, brand and distribution builder, and Matt Wittbrodt, business development and real estate entrepreneur. Together, they are committed to building an accessible and inclusive cannabis culture for the benefit of all individuals, cannabis consumers, businesses, and communities. Moneta is conceived to be "for the culture, by the culture", actively reinforcing a positive and responsible culture of cannabis entrepreneurship and consumption through inspiration, innovation, and education. By representing authentic lifestyles and highlighting diversity, Moneta hopes to shine a light on new opportunities, inspiring more people from diverse cultures to innovate more brands and products by and for real consumers, expanding the industry equitably. Moneta brand Orange Guava, Lemon Crisp and Strawberry Vanilla flavours are planned for production and launch in Q4 2022.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett's Brand

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) develops and licenses to its wholly owned subsidiary, Lakewood Libations Inc., production at its Long Beach, CA state-licensed manufacturing facility of its terpene and cannabis-infused non-alcoholic Tinley'sTM '27 and Tinley'sTM Tonics products, intended for distribution to licensed dispensaries and home delivery channels in California. Expansion of these products, adapted for manufacturing and sale in Canada, is currently underway. The Beckett's Tonics® and Beckett's '27® lines of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused non-cannabis versions of these formulations are available in select mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers in the United States as well as in select grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Tinley's facility in Long Beach California contains versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage bottling equipment and provides licensed manufacturing and first-mile licensed distribution services under one roof for third-party brands in addition to the Company-owned brands. Please visit www.drinktinley.com, and www.drinkbecketts.com Twitter and Instagram (@drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts) for recipes, product information and home delivery options as available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, the timing of the Company's manufacturing capability enhancements, revenue growth, management's expectations regarding growth, the expected benefits from facility and equipment upgrades and potential savings from shared management services, expected benefits from first-mile distribution services enabled by the on-site distribution licence, the timing of the manufacturing, distribution and sale of Tinley's infused products in the US and Canada, the timing of the production of new batches of client products at Tinley's Long Beach Facility, and the timing of production and sales of Beckett's products in the US and Canada, savings and other benefits expected from shared management services received from BLH, and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices and delays in the development of projects. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

