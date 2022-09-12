Transparency Market Research: Printing Inks Market to Gain Value of US$ 43090.6 Mn by 2031, TMR Study

- The global printing inks market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031
- The expansion of the packaging industry is creating profitable prospects in the printing inks market
- Rising product demand from end-use industries from Asia Pacific is propelling the regional printing inks market
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the market share for printing inks market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 43090.6 Mn by 2031. Furthermore, the report highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2031.
The printing inks market demand analysis by TMR provides panoramic view of the market. Hence, the readers gain access to in-depth study of the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, recent developments, R&Ds, and ongoing trends in the market for printing inks.
Key players in printing inks market are focusing on the development of improved products. Hence, they are investing heavily in R&Ds, state analysts of a TMR report. Moreover, key printing inks manufacturers are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to maintain their leading positions in the market. In addition, many companies operating in the printing inks market are focusing on the incorporation of latest technological advancements in their production processes in order to expand their production capabilities, note analysts at TMR. Moreover, enterprises in the market for printing inks are developing products as per the needs of varied end-use industries. Such efforts, in turn, are prognosticated to fuel the market expansion during the forecast period.
Printing Inks Market: Key Findings
- Printing ink is being used in the packaging industry for different purposes such as industrial printing and packaging and publication & commercial printing. They are increasingly utilized in the materials including carton board, paper, multilayered materials, and plastics. This wide product application suggests that the global printing inks market share is likely grow at notable pace during the forecast period.
- Printing inks find application in the food packaging in order to offer consumer information and for marketing purposes, state researchers at TMR. Due to changing lifestyles of people across several developed and developing nations in the world, the demand for convenience food is being increasing in the recent years. This factor is leading to notable surge in the demand for packaging of such food products. This factor, in turn, is expected to boost significant business opportunities in the global printing inks market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market for printing inks is being driven by a surge in the demand for biodegradable products globally.
Printing Inks Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in the demand for packaging services due to thriving e-commerce industry is boosting the sales growth in the market
- Surge in the use of lithographic printing for different end-uses is expected to fuel the growth prospects in the market for printing inks
Printing Inks Market: Regional Analysis
- The market is projected to gain lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the presence of many emerging economies and the expansion of food industry in the region
- Key players in North America printing inks market are investing in R&Ds in order to develop bio-based printing inks as concerns pertaining to the environment are being increasing
Printing Inks Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Flint Group
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- Altana AG
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
- Sakata INX Corporation
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- T&K TOKA Corporation
- Toyo Ink Group
- Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG
- Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son
- Huber Group
Printing Inks Market Segmentation
- Product
- Solvent-based Printing Inks
- Water-based Printing Inks
- Oil-based Printing Inks
- Other Printing Inks (including UV-cured Inks and Offset Printing Inks)
- Process
- Lithographic Printing
- Gravure Printing
- Flexographic Printing
- Digital Printing
- Others (including Letterpress Printing and Screen Printing)
- Application
- Packaging
- Publication and Commercial Printing
- Others (including Industrial Printing and Glass Decoration Printing)
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
