Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
08:09 Uhr
4,160 Euro
+0,160
+4,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.09.2022 | 14:04
SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

SThree (STEM) SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update 12-Sep-2022

12 September 2022

SThree plc

("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company")

Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, will announce its Q3 Trading Update on Tuesday 20th September.

This is a change from Monday 19th September, in light of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place that day. 

SThree plc 
Timo Lehne, CEO 
Andrew Beach, CFO 
Alma PR 
 
Hilary Buchanan 
Sam Modlin     SThree@almapr.co.uk 
Will Ellis Hancock

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 187546 
EQS News ID:  1440457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 07:33 ET (11:33 GMT)

