Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to support Sanu Gold's investor relations activities. Renmark will assist with a range of investor relations services as the Company works to broaden its shareholder base.

Renmark has been retained for a 4-month term commencing October 1, 2022. Should the agreement continue on a monthly basis thereafter, Sanu Gold shall have the right to terminate at any time by providing Renmark with a 30-day written notice. In consideration of the services provided, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of $8,000.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

Fiona Childe

VP, Corporate Development & Communications

Sanu Gold Corp.

info@sanugoldcorp.com

John Boidman

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

+1 (514) 939-3989; +1 (212) 812-7680

jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

