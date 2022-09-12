Cheech & Chong CBD cigarettes developed and manufactured at Hempacco's San Diego facility

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated hemp manufacturing company, commenced sales of Cheech & Chong-branded hemp smokable products during the third quarter of 2022 under its previously announced 50/50 joint venture.

In January 2022, Hempacco entered into a joint venture agreement with Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company ("CCCC"). Hempacco debuted its initial line of Cheech & Chong-branded hemp smokables and hemp blunt wraps products, as well as a Cheech & Chong-branded kiosk vending machine, with Tommy Chong, at the Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas in January.





Tommy Chong exclaimed, "Throughout my career, I've always been against cigarette smoking, and now I'm proud to release the next best thing to smoking cannabis, and that's hemp!"

"We are thrilled to begin sales under this JV with Cheech & Chong," said Sandro Piancone, Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "We are working with CCCC's CEO, Jonathan Black, to develop several unique products, including three blends in smokables and our hemp blunt wraps, and look forward to ramping sales as we leverage Cheech & Chong's well-known brand."

"Attracting partners like Hempacco with great products is one of the many great outcomes of working with an iconic brand like Cheech and Chong," said Black. "We are excited about the potential of this partnership and look forward to working together to develop and deliver more exciting products to the market."

"Sandro and I always dreamt of working with Cheech & Chong," said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco. "We thought from the very beginnings of Hempacco that a Cheech & Chong Hemp Smokable would be an incredible product, marketed to a baked-in customer base, and now we've brought that vision to reality."

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis believes that quality operations, products, and excellent customer service are the pillars of success. The company marries operational philosophies with the well-established Intellectual Property of Cheech and Chong to create a new type of cannabis experience. By combining the well-recognized brand, the extensive portfolio and the expertise of Eighth Icon's Executive Team, the canna-business industry finally has a company with the formula for success with worldwide brand recognition.

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis is perfectly poised to capitalize on the rapidly growing cannabis market through distribution, delivery, wholesale and retail capabilities. The cannabis industry finally has the right vehicle to deliver the Cheech and Chong experience.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper



Smokable technology development



The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

