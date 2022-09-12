Vancouver, British Columbia and Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM") and US Critical Materials ("Materials Corp.") (collectively, the "Partners") are pleased to announce that their Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project was recently presented by Ms. Sarah Risedorf and Dr. Chris Gammons from the Montana Technological University at the Society of Economic Geologists' 2022 conference in Denver, Colorado. The Montana Tech team has recently obtained funding from the US Army Research Lab to continue research relating to the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project. The conference focused on topics including, but not limited to, critical metals role in the future of energy, new frontiers, innovative technologies, and emerging opportunities in economic geology, and social and environmental impacts of resource development driven by the global economy. Of particular interest was the conversation surrounding the planet's need for more critical metals, as nations transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources.

Ms. Risedorf's presentation was focused on domestic sources of rare earth elements and critical metals needed to support US energy independence and the transition to a green economy. Her studies and presentation provided more detail relating to the carbonatite-associated REE-niobium deposits in the Sheep Creek area of southwest Montana including, but not limited to, geology, minerology, and geochemistry. These deposits have been known since the 1960s (Crowley, 1960; Heinrich and Levinson, 1961), but very little modern work has been conducted since. This presentation showcased the Partner's project to leading industry, government and academic groups.

Management Commentary

Mr. Darren Collins, Chief Executive Officer and Director of USCM, and Mr. James Hedrick, President of Materials Corp., collectively comment: "The US Army Research Lab sponsoring Sarah and her team is a significant indication of the critical need for the rare earths currently being targeted at Sheep Creek. Sheep Creek contains elements essential for both civilian and military applications and we extend our thanks to Sarah for investing her time and expertise in showcasing our Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project in Montana. Both USCM and Materials Corp. will continue to seek collaborative and mutually beneficial arrangements with industry, government and academic institutions, with the objective of advancing US interests."

Project Overview

Sheep Creek is located in Ravalli County, southwest Montana. Sheep Creek spans 54 lode claims representing approximately 1,050 acres of total land package. The claims are on multiple-use ground administered by the US Forest Service. Exploration activities performed by Materials Corp. and conducted in late 2021 have identified more than 50 carbonatite dikes in the Sheep Creek exploration area. The carbonatites are up to three meters wide and can be followed for more than 300 meters along strike. Important ore minerals identified include ancylite, allanite, low-thorium monazite, and columbite. The dikes are valuable for their contained light rare earth elements and other strategic metals. Historical grab and chip sampling of carbonatites indicate the potential for high-grade mineralization with up to 18.0% total rare earth elements, including 2.4% (23,810ppm) combined neodymium and praseodymium, plus credits in niobium and other strategic metals.

About SEG

The Society of Economic Geologists, Inc., (SEG) is an international organization of individual members with interests in the field of economic geology. The Society's membership includes representatives from industry, academia, and government institutions. Major objectives of the SEG include: 1) To advance the science of geology through the scientific investigation of mineral deposits and mineral resources and the application thereof to exploration, mineral resource appraisal, mining, and mineral extraction; 2) To disseminate basic and applied scientific information arising from investigations of mineral deposits and mineral resources through SEG conferences, field trips, short courses, workshops, traveling lectures, and publications; and 3) To advance the status of the profession of economic geology, and to maintain a high professional and ethical standard among its members. More information can be found at https://www.segweb.org/.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Project located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project located in Montana, and the Lemhi Pass Rare Earth Project located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

About US Critical Materials Corp.

Materials Corp. is a private rare earths exploration and development company with holdings in Montana and Idaho. Future development of the Properties includes additional exploration, geologic mapping, sampling and analysis, and drilling with the objective of completing a future resource and reserve estimation. The deposits in Sheep Creek are unique due to low levels of thorium, as discussed above, which potentially allows mining with minimal damage to the environment. U.S. Critical Materials goal is to develop its properties with strategic partners who have the capital and expertise to explore, mine and extract the critical minerals. Materials Corp. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information visit www.usacritical.com.

