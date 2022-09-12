US Lighting Group, Inc.: US Lighting Group Subsidiary, Futuro Houses, LLC Starts Manufacturing 21st Century Version of Iconic 1960s "UFO Houses"

The Prefab UFO-Inspired Houses Are FULLY LOADED With Kitchen, Dining Area, Two Bedrooms With Bath, Plus Water Collection And Energy Systems Making It A Truly Self-Sufficient Off-Grid Living Space

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Futuro Houses, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), today announced it has received the tooling necessary for its UFO-inspired house, paving the way for the manufacture of components needed to start assembly of this uniquely designed, off-grid living space.

"We are very excited to have received the structural tooling components - from Christensen Fiberglass Tooling of Michigan - designed and precision-engineered to our specifications for future off-grid homes," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group. "This is a dream come true for us as a company, being able to realize the fabrication of tiny houses produced from the best composite materials in the industry. With booming demand and limited alternatives for off-grid living, our UFO-inspired home will bring a uniquely conceived idea, popular in the 1960s, back to the marketplace. We think these 'green' houses are 'out of this world' and we think the public will firmly embrace the re-introduction of this quirky but beloved design, which could also draw global media attention as its predecessor did."

The initial Futuro House was a prefabricated house designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. It was originally used as a ski chalet and became very popular in the 1960s and 1970s, being shipped all over the world. Today, many of these original houses are being restored, and they are in high demand as rentals on Airbnb.

Futuro HousesTMis working on developing a worldwide distribution network to ship the prefabricated UFO houses in a standard shipping container globally. We anticipate the house will be easily assembled on location and come complete with a water collection and energy system to be a truly self-sufficient, off-grid living space. The Company plans to have the first UFO house on display at its corporate headquarters later this year.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Futuro Houses, LLC

Futuro HousesTM is an innovative designer and marketer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass houses, employing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable tiny house.

For additional information: futurohouses.com

