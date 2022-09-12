Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Showcase Featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland Branded Content and Aired on Fox Business Network

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced that "We were thrilled to be featured on World Wide Business with Kathy Ireland and look forward to the response and exposure to thousands of potential customers around the globe." Marc Cayle, VP of Innovation and Development continued, "The experience was fantastic and allows us to reach a global audience with real-world examples of how the iHelp Max can give the user as well as their circle of care piece of mind that they deserve." Jennifer Loria, COO, added, "Kathy and her team were wonderful to work with and so enthusiastic about the iHelp Max. We couldn't be happier about the process and the segment."

The company's appearance on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® aired on Fox Business Network September 11th 2022 as a featured story. Please see the link below:

https://youtu.be/blXpp4mZDPY

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their paid-for sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media

The videos, including the interview with Kathy Ireland, will be deployed live on the Worldwide Business website wwbki.com supported by promotional content shared throughout their social platforms promoting our live stream event with call-to-actions for brand awareness and click-throughs to the Company's website.

It will receive U. S and International television exposure including:

US Television Exposure

Fox Business Network as branded content - 80 million potential US Cable Households including 20 million DirecTV subscribers.

Roku ( 43 Million Active Accounts ): Dedicated Worldwide Business Channel

Amazon Fire ( 40 Million Users ): Dedicated Worldwide Business Channel

International Television Exposure (198 million Cable Households):

Europe - Bloomberg International Television as branded content - Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Europe, Middle East/Africa

Asia - Bloomberg International Television as branded content - China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and more

Latin America- Bloomberg International Television as branded content - Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, the Caribbean

About Us:

WHSI is an established manufacturer of PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS")) devices, and in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years in the business, beginning with the launch of the MediPendant, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the pendant. WHSI will be launching its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max in the Summer 2022. The iHelp Max is a 4G cellular PERS device with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, that are sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world. Further to the launch of the iHelp Max, the company is developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring). Utilizing the iHelp Max device, WHSI's advanced medical alarm technology platform enables remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WIFI technology. Our RPM solution includes real time monitoring of vital signs that will be stored in the cloud to enable viewing of historical data as well as identify potential health issues before they become catastrophic events. WHSI is offering two distinct RPM paths to market, Direct to Consumer and Enterprise solutions. Both offer simplified connectivity for patients/customers and their circle of care. The consumer that wants to be proactive with their health can purchase disease-specific kits for Heart Disease, CHF, Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity, COPD, Metabolic Syndrome and more. The peripherals will automatically connect to the iHelp Max and the data will flow to the WHS HIPPA compliant cloud so it can be viewed on demand. Enterprise customers, such as health systems, physician groups, primary care providers, insurance companies and others who are managing chronic conditions through remote patient monitoring programs will use Wearable Health Solutions' solution that includes a small tablet combined with disease-specific peripherals and a robust platform where all of the data is available. Thresh hold breach alerts, broad compliance initiatives, CPT code adherence and billing are integrated for ease of use for enterprise customers.

