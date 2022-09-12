Over 25 Abstracts Highlight Value of AlloSure and AlloSeq cfDNA

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) The Transplant Company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers today announced its leading participation in the 29th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2022) taking place September 10-14 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Transplant physicians will present data from over 25 abstracts demonstrating the value of AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) and AlloSeq cfDNA in clinical practice, and emerging trends and innovation in transplantation, including artificial intelligence and the potential use of CareDx's molecular testing services for xenotransplantation surveillance.

"As the transplant innovation leader, CareDx is thrilled to expand its presence globally with data from over 25 abstracts being presented at this internationally renowned TTS congress," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. "We also look forward to sharing information about the next wave of innovation focused on the latest AiKidney and AiCAV developments."

Dr. Alexandre Loupy, Paris Transplant Group, added, "I look forward to attending the meeting and discussing how artificial intelligence is transforming patient care by helping physicians tailor plans based on a patient's risk profile for rejection and post-transplant complications."

About CareDx The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx's leading participation in the 29th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (the "TTS Congress"). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its participation in the TTS Congress; risks that the TTS Congress fail to take place at the time and place shown in this press release; risks that the presented data at the TTS Congress do not match the statements contained in this press release; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 4, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

