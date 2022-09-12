Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announced today that the Company is not aware of any undisclosed material information that might be contributing to the recent decline in the Company's share price.

Braveheart continues to work with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation ("EMLI"), the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy ("ENV") and the Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") of British Columbia on its pre-application process to amend its current Mines Act permit M-33 and Environmental Management Act permit PE-16034 at the Bull River Mine near Cranbrook, British Columbia to facilitate a restart of operations. Braveheart plans to restart operations at the designed capacity of 700 tonnes per day.

On May 3, 2022, Braveheart received notification from the EAO that they had received written notification from the Ktunaxa Nation Council requesting that the Bull River Mine Project be designated as reviewable under Section 11 of the Environmental Assessment Act (2018). The Company contends that the project should not be reviewable because it is not new, it is substantially built and there will not be any material change to the current disturbance area. This request and the Company's response is posted publicly and can be viewed at EAO Project Information Centre. The EAO completed their draft review on July 21, 2022, and have provided interested parties up until August 11, 2022, to provide additional comment. The Company expects to receive a final determination from ENV within the next 30 days.

The Bull River Mine is fully developed and dewatered with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 700 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads. Additionally, there is approximately 180,000 tonnes of mineralized material on surface.

Braveheart is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135MM lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1,300MM lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

