Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to provide current & new shareholders a brief overview of prior high-grade gold drill intercepts at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada.

The Kinsley Mountain Project was an historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold between 1995-1999. Kinsley contains current mineral resources comprising the high-grade Western Flank Zone and near surface oxide of 418,000 indicated ounces gold at 2.63 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold, and 117,000 inferred ounces gold at 1.51 g/t gold[1]. Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone.

In 2013, gold mineralization was recognized on the west side of the Kinsley project in limestone and shale beds within the Hamburg Formation and Secret Canyon Shale, units that had not previously been recognized as potential hosts of gold mineralization (Figure 1). Subsequent drilling in 2014 returned numerous high-grade gold intercepts including PK137C that returned 21.3 g/t gold over 29 metres1 within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank (Table 1).

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain Gold Project Cross Section Through Mine Trend

(Looking northeast)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/136745_a14728c4d46ce9f2_001full.jpg

The drill results that so recently led to this exceptional high-grade gold discovery show that gold is widespread in two different stratigraphic units. This emphasizes the significant property-wide discovery potential at Kinsley Mountain with over 12 km of prospective geology, alteration, and geochemical targets to explore, of which 80% remains untested by drilling.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "Initially released between 2013 and 2014, these drill results are relevant to CopAur's current exploration plans. Kinsley hosts numerous untested targets like the Western Flank Zone that we believe point to the potential of a much larger gold endowment with 80% of the property remaining untested by drilling. We felt the need to re-publish these results to help shareholders understand the tremendous potential of this project given that many may not realize the remarkable nature of recent drilling before this asset was in CopAur. In addition to this drilling, we have identified 8 new exciting targets on the property that have previously not been drilled that we hope will yield additional discoveries (see CopAur news release dated August 3, 2022)."

Table 1 Selected Historical Western Flank Zone Secret Canyon Shale Diamond Drill Intercepts1



Hole ID (Az, Dip) (degrees)



From

(m) To

(m) Intercept[2] (m) Au (g/t) Au

Cut-Off

Hole

Depth

(m) PK091CA (90, -70)

255.1 291.7 36.6 8.5 0.2 291.7 including 276.5 284.0 7.6 29.4 5.0 PK127C (090, -66) 276.5 318.1 41.7 6.9 0.2 389.2 incl 282.5 287.1 4.6 8.5 5.0 incl 301.0 309.5 8.5 16.3 5.0 incl 314.6 318.1 3.6 20.5 5.0 PK131C (110, -72) 262.7 305.4 42.7 10.5 0.2 398.4 incl 276.5 299.3 22.9 18.3 5.0 PK132C (-90) 249.6 303.0 53.3 7.5 0.2 456.9 incl 257.3 259.5 2.3 18.1 5.0 incl 269.4 292.3 22.9 14.9 5.0 PK133C (270, -77) 310.0 340.0 30.0 10.6 0.2 413.6 incl 322.2 338.6 16.5 16.1 5.0 PK137C[3] (120 -80) 253.9 282.9 29.0 21.3 0.2 282.8 incl 259.7 264.6 4.9 46.4 5.0 incl 270.5 281.9 11.4 32.7 5.0 PK137CA3 (120, -80) 253.3 292.0 38.7 15.6 0.2 346.9 incl 259.4 281.3 21.9 26.2 5.0 PK175CA (255, -78) 287.1 332.8 45.7 6.2 0.2 398.4 including 299.9 319.1 19.2 13.8 5.0 PK186C (030, -79) 273.4 313.0 39.6 10.1 0.2 422.8 incl 283.8 305.4 21.6 17.4 5.0 PK187C (145, -81) 262.7 293.2 30.5 6.0 0.2 364.8 incl 274.3 282.5 8.2 8.1 5.0

Methodology and QA/QC

The 2013 and 2014 drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.20 or 5.0 g/t. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Chemex (ALS) in Reno, Nevada for 30-gram gold Fire Assay with an AA finish, or gravimetric finish for sample returning over 5.0 g/t. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the CopAur and the QP.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

[1] Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

[2] True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths

[3] PK137C was lost in the mineralized zone due to poor ground conditions higher in the hole. PK137CA was wedged off the same hole above the mineralized zone and was completed through the mineralized zone adjacent to PK137C.

