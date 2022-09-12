Strong order momentum with booked orders up over 100% YOY for H1 2022 and demand across multiple market segments

Order backlog was more than €176 million for end of August 2022, largely driven by strong growth in Europe and the U.S.

H1 2022 international expansion and diversification into other geographies has led to revenue outside of Germany increasing 4x from H1 2021

Growth in U.S. business since launch in January

Completed due diligence and identification of U.S. plant location with a scheduled opening in H2 2022

Revenue in H1 2022 was €9.4 million

Gross Profit (loss) in H1 2022 was -€4.8 million

EBIT in H1 2022 was -€18.5 million for H1 2022

H1 2022 closed with €65.7 million cash-on-hand and, as of this announcement, no debt

FY 2022 revenue guidance of €80 to €100 million more than doubles FY 2021 revenue

Growth continues in core segments across North America, Continental Europe, and the United Kingdom

Increased order backlog already includes planned deliveries for 2023

ADS-TEC Energy plc (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced audited financials for H1 2022 and guidance for FY 2022.

The company also announced strong performance and continued growth in its key segments with contracted business in municipalities, oil and gas, hospitality, big box retail, charging point operators, EV fleets, automotive OEM dealerships, and large last-mile delivery services since launching its U.S. business in January.

ADS-TEC Energy announced a key strategic partnership with JOLT, a Dublin and Munich-based technology company focused on owning and operating ultra-fast charging solutions in urban areas. Installations have already begun at ESSO service stations in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Dresden, Duesseldorf, and Nuremberg as well as TAMOIL stations in the Netherlands. They aim to install and operate up to 5,000 ultra-fast charging stations over the next five years.

On the product side, ADS-TEC Energy extends its battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology with the addition of ChargePost. Unlike the currently-available, battery-buffered ChargeBox, which consists of a separate battery-booster module and two charging dispensers, the ChargePost consolidates battery-buffering and dispensers into a single "all-in-one" system with a large display that provides revenue-generating advertising opportunities. In conjunction with this addition to the company's portfolio, the company has completed a framework agreement with a European company that will receive the first 50 ChargePost systems in 2022. As part of the agreement, ADS-TEC Energy expects to deliver increasing volumes of products to encompass thousands of ChargePost units over the next few years.

Also, ADS-TEC Energy announced in August, that the company has significantly increased the order volume for its products in fiscal year 2022 since the publication of the first financial forecast on April 28, 2022. The orders primarily involve the company's battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV charging systems, but also include stationary storage systems for commercial and industrial applications. For contractual reasons, specific customers and projects cannot be publicly announced at this time. Our sales guidance of €80 to €100 million will not be affected by the increased order backlog, as sales from the new orders are planned for 2023.

After much due diligence and site work, the company has identified the location of its U.S. manufacturing plant and expects it to be operational in Q4 2022.

Financial Operational Highlights

The below represents summary financial and operational figures for H1 2022:

Revenue of €9.4 million

Gross profit (loss) of -€4.8 million

Net loss of -€7.1 million

Operating Result of -€18.5 million

Result before tax of -€7.1 million

Cash Flow from Operations of -€31,4 million

Capital Expenditure of €3.3 million

2022 Financial Operating Guidance

ADSE is introducing FY2022 guidance as follows:

Total revenue of €80 €100 million for FY2022

Revenue in FY2022 will be backloaded to second half based on confirmed order backlog

Conference Call information

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ADS-TEC Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). ADSE is a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology that draws on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADSE is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial outlook for 2022, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022, which is available on our website at https://adstec-energy.com/investor-relations-corporate-governance/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

ADS-TEC Energy has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). ADS-TEC Energy uses these non-IFRS financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing ADS-TEC Energy's financial results with other companies in its industry as well other technology companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures.

The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ADS-TEC Energy's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of ADS-TEC Energy's historical non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Financial Statements

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income

For the six months ended June 30: kEUR Note 2022 2021 Continuing operations Revenue 4.1.1 9,431 20,947 Cost of sales 4.1.2 -14,255 -19,433 Gross profit (loss) -4,824 1,514 Research and development expenses 4.1.2 -1,030 -1,583 Selling and general administrative expenses 4.1.2 -12,706 -4,083 Impairment losses on trade receivables and contract assets -141 0 Other income 599 549 Other expenses -384 -467 Operating result -18,484 -4,069 Finance income 4.1.3 11,502 Finance expenses -161 -1,108 Net finance result 11,341 -1,108 Result before tax -7,143 -5,177 Income tax benefits (expenses) 4.1.4 -165 Result for the period -7,309 -5,177 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign operations foreign currency translation differences 43 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 43 Total comprehensive income for the period -7,266 -5,177

Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent -7,309 -5,177 Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent -7,266 -5,177 Non-controlling interests

Earnings (loss) per share (in EUR) 4.1.5 Diluted -0.15 -161.59 Basic -0.15 -161.59

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

ASSETS kEUR Note Jun. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Intangible assets (excl. Goodwill) 4.2.1 18,342 17,038 Right-of-use assets 4.2.2 1,808 1,988 Property, plant and equipment 4.2.3 3,221 2,958 Other investments (non-current) 2,582 2,084 Trade and other receivables (non-current) 4 4 Deferred tax assets Non-current assets 25,958 24,072 Inventories 4.2.4 28,462 13,063 Contract assets 1,195 973 Trade and other receivables (current) 17,770 11,304 Cash and cash equivalents 65,720 101,813 Current assets 113,148 127,152 Total assets 139,106 151,224

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES kEUR Note Jun. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Share capital 4 4 Capital reserves 215,291 214,100 Other equity 42 -2 Retained earnings -117,211 -29,571 Profit (loss) -7,309 -87,640 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 90,817 96,892 Non-controlling interests Total equity 90,817 96,892 Lease liabilities (non-current) 4.2.2 1,341 1,537 Warrant liability (non-current) 7,755 12,767 Trade and other payables (non-current) 198 158 Contract liabilities (non-current) 132 132 Other provisions (non-current) 7,544 7,438 Deferred tax liabilities 2,022 1,859 Non-current liabilities 18,992 23,892 Lease liabilities (current) 4.2.2 553 528 Loans and borrowings (current) 7,522 Trade and other payables (current) 20,370 14,000 Contract liabilities (current) 6,208 6,208 Other provisions (current) 2,166 2,182 Current liabilities 29,297 30,440 Total liabilities 48,288 54,332 Total equity and liabilities 139,106 151,224

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

For the six months ended June 30:

kEUR Note Jun. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2021 Result for the period -7,309 -5,177 Depreciation and amortization 4.1.2 2,010 1,681 Finance income excluding the FX valuation of USD bank accounts -5,022 Non-cash effective foreign currency gains -6,479 Finance expense 161 1,108 Stock compensation 4.3 1,192 Gain/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4.2.3 39 Change in trade receivables not attributable to investing or

financing activities -5,620 25 Change in inventories 4.2.4 -15,202 5,544 Change in trade payables 8,881 -1,534 Change in contract assets -222 386 Change in contract liabilities -1 -6,108 Change in other investments -1,345 -13 Change in other provisions 91 528 Change in other liabilities -2,523 Cash flow from operating activities -31,351 -3,558 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 4.2.3 -760 -360 Investments in intangible assets, including internally generated intangible asset 4.2.1 -2,568 -1,535 Interest received 10 Cash flow from investing activities -3,318 -1,895 Proceeds from borrowings and shareholder contribution and loans 5,742 Repayment of loans and borrowings -7,525 Payment of lease liabilities 4.2.2 -280 -307 Interest paid -161 Cash flow from financing activities -7,966 5,435 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents -42,636 -18 Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 101,813 18 FX effects 6,542 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 65,720

Due to rounding, the sum of the numbers presented in the table above might not precisely equal the totals we provide.

Consolidated

