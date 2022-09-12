Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 14 September 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 46,530,384 shares (DKK 46,530,384) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,802 shares (DKK 7,802) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 46,538,186 shares (DKK 46,538,186) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 100.80 --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66