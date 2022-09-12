Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R1) is pleased to report that an airborne MobileMT survey has been completed on the Captain gold-copper porphyry Project near Fort St. James, North Central British Columbia. The Magnetotellurics survey was flown collecting electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic data with precise positioning to track the low resistivity signature of sulphide related gold-copper mineralization and define the limits of a non-mineralized but conductive graphitic argillite unit intersected in hole C22-01.

The survey was completed over a 40 square kilometre area by Expert Geophysics Limited of Aurora, Ontario at a cost of $52,000. The survey consisted of a total of 215-line kilometres flown over 26 east-west lines of 7000 metres each spaced at 200 metre intervals and 4 north-south tie lines spaced at 2000 metres.

Data received by the Company covers 13 EM frequencies from 26 Hz to 17099 Hz. The EM data was inverted to obtain the distribution of resistivity with depth over a depth range of 2 kilometres. The results of the survey will be analyzed in detail and reported in the coming weeks.

"Given the extensive overburden cover at Captain, Orestone elected to carry out an airborne MobileMT survey over the entire property as a cost effective and efficient exploration tool. MT geophysical surveying is a deep seeking, electromagnetic method typically employed for defining deep structures, geothermal systems, and targeting deep mineralized systems such as porphyry deposits. Examples of large buried porphyry deposits associated with strong resistivity lows (conductivity highs) are the Resolution Mine in Arizona, Collahuasi and El Salvador mines in Chile and the Pebble deposit in Alaska." stated David Hottman, CEO and Director of Orestone Mining Corp.

The 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper Project encompasses 96 square kilometres and hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in North Central British Columbia. The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover, and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year round. To stay informed of Orestone's latest activities please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates. For more information, please visit Orestone's website at www.orestone.ca

