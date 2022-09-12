KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it intends to, subject to receipt of regulatory approval, make a normal course issuer bid for its common shares ("Shares") as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time.

Kidoz's normal course issuer bid will be made in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). Kidoz Inc. may purchase its Shares during the 12-month period commencing September 15, 2022 assuming receipt of regulatory approval. In the opinion of management and our board of directors, our common shares have recently traded in a price range that represents a substantial discount to the Company's net asset value and does not reflect our underlying value.

Subject to the market price of its Shares and other considerations, Kidoz Inc., may acquire over the next 12 months up to 6,579,074 Shares, representing up to 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Any purchases will be made at market prices through the facilities of the TSX-V. The normal course issuer bid will be conducted through Kidoz Inc's broker Research Capital Corporation.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the www.sedar.com website.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

