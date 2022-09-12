Lake Street Capital Markets Presents the Sixth Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference September 14, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Lake Street Capital Markets, a leading full-service investment bank, is proud to host its sixth annual Best Ideas Growth "BIG" Conference at The Yale Club of New York City on September 14, 2022.

Each year, the BIG Conference showcases a diverse group of exciting and dynamic public growth companies. The invitation-only event offers executives from over 100 publicly traded companies the opportunity to meet top institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format.

"After two years in a virtual environment, we are looking forward to an in-person event where companies and investors can meet one-on-one again and exchange their best ideas," said Mark Argento, Head of Institutional Equities at Lake Street Capital Markets. "The ability to engage in-person provides additional value for presenting companies and investors alike, increasing the opportunity for meaningful exchange. This year we expanded our BIG roster to over 100 presenting companies across multiple sectors, including more than 40 companies from our fast-growing Life Sciences practice. We are privileged to welcome a world-class group of institutional investors with over 250 portfolio managers and analysts participating. We are excited to see many clients in person for the first time in three years."

Mike Townley, Head of Investment Banking, added, "Over the last few years, Lake Street has grown considerably in people, capabilities, and breadth of successfully executed investment banking mandates. Since we last gathered in person three years ago at BIG3, we have completed more than 125 transactions and helped our issuer clients raise more than $7.5 billion in capital.

"We are honored to work alongside our corporate and institutional clients and remain steadfast in our quest to help navigate a complex and volatile capital markets environment with integrity and grit. We'd also like to thank our conference sponsors for their generosity in supporting an in-person BIG Conference in a bigger and better way than ever," concluded Townley.

For more information, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big6conference or contact your Lake Street representative at conference@lakestreetcm.com or 612-326-1305.

About the BIG Conference

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic, high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

