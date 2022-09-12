Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Cannazall Announces Approval from Hearst Media to Run Short-Form Streaming Television Infomercials for its Popular Line of Hemp Derived CBD Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce it has received approval from Hearst Media Group and Hearst Communications, one of the largest media Companies in the world, to run short-form Direct Response television Infomercials for its popular line of hemp derived CBD products.

The Company is currently in production with its "first in a series" of exciting and educational one-minute and two-minute short-form Infomercials that will run on Hearst streaming media that will feature "The miracle of CBD" in the messaging along with a call to action with options for customers to order products.

CEO James Ballas states "It has always been a goal of the Company to move into the Direct Response Television space as soon as we were able to and now is that time. With our exciting new arrangement with Hearst Media we will be reaching into the CBD market deeper than ever before with our messaging and we believe this media opportunity is perfect for our brand awareness and sales. We look forward to getting started and scaling these campaigns as quickly as possible"

CMO Frank Casella added: "Streaming media has now officially overtaken Cable TV in the number of viewers using streaming television products and apps and partnering with the Hearst Communications provides the Company with a host of options for reaching viewers in all major markets. The Company expects to commence the initial campaigns within the next 30 days, and the first spots are already in the production pipeline. Now that we have cleared the way for CBD products to be advertised nationally, we expect an excellent return on investment from this first of many campaigns to be launched in the coming months"

The Company will keep shareholders informed as to when the first streaming Direct Response Television Commercials for CannazALL CBD products will begin.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

