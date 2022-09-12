Ride for PKD: Polycystic Kidney Disease Patient Completes a 5,500 Mile Cross Country Bike Ride and Raises $590,000+ for PKD Research

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Glenn Frommer, who suffers from polycystic kidney disease (PKD), officially completed his RideForPKD, on Friday, September 2nd in Pocasset, MA. Glenn cycled from San Francisco, CA to Cape Cod, MA and rode 5,542 miles (1.46 million pedal strokes) climbing 224,000 feet over 100 days and raised $590,000 for the PKD Foundation. Although the ride is complete, Glenn and his team will spend the month of September, which is PKD Awareness Month, continuing to raise donations to reach their goal of fully funding four research grants for the PKD Foundation. Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is an inherited and incurable genetic disease in which clusters of damaging cysts develop primarily within the kidneys leading to life-altering symptoms and ultimately kidney failure in so many of the 600,000 Americans who have the disease.

During the ride Glenn experienced all weather extremes with the hottest day in Needles, CA at 107 degrees and the coldest day in Loveland, CO when it was 44 degrees in addition to brutal headwinds and stifling humidity. His wife Beth set up their RV (lovingly referred to as the Blue Whale) in 89 campsites in 16 different states. In addition, they visited 10 local chapters of the PKD Foundation and 12 research universities including the University of California in Santa Barbara, the University of Colorado Anschutz, University of Kansas, University of Chicago, Northwestern University, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Yale, Tufts University and others where they met with hundreds of PKD researchers who are trying to find a cure for the disease.

"I am overwhelmed with so many emotions, ecstatic to be finished, joy in the memories of the last 100 days, tired from all the moving parts of the ride, and very motivated to sustain my support for the PKD Foundation's research programs," said Glenn Frommer. "Most importantly, I am grateful to the amazing team behind this ride and everyone who supported us emotionally and financially since we started this journey. I could not have done this without the support of my family and friends, my amazing sponsors, over 900 donors and the PKD Foundation."

The funds raised from the RideForPKD are donated directly to the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit and the only organization in the U.S. dedicated solely to finding treatments and a cure for PKD. The organization advances research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness of PKD on a national and local level.

"Glenn has inspired so many people throughout his journey and his fundraising will make an enormous difference. We have heard form researchers across the country that Glenn's dedication has reignited their passion for PKD research," said Chris Rusconi, Ph.D, PKD Foundation Chief Executive Officer (Interim), Chief Research Officer

The RideForPKD raised over $590,000 in personal donations and sponsorships from more than 30 companies. Most recently Emily Strauss, the owner of EF Collection, and her husband Justin Strauss, who lost their newborn son, Austin, to PKD in April 2021 launched a raffle promotion for an opportunity for one lucky person to win their Diamond Grace Necklace (valued at $5,595). Over 1,400 $25 raffle tickets were sold, bringing in an additional $35,000 to the RideForPKD. The winner was announced on Sunday, September 4th, which is known nationally as PKD Awareness Day. In addition, the Strauss' made a generous $25,000 donation to the RideForPKD to support PKD research grants.

"I am truly thankful from the bottom of my heart to sponsors like Emily and Justin Strauss, Rich Kellner from pkDO, Richie Marks of 28Freight, Anne Marie Etergino of RBC Wealth Management, David and Evan Kraut of Milkbox Partners, Shawn Osthoff from Bank of Colorado, and so many others," added Frommer. "Together these incredible sponsors helped to bring in over $250,000 for the ride."

Thank you to RBC Wealth Management, pkDO, 28Freight, Bank of Colorado, Milkbox Partners, Palladio Biosciences, Goally, VAREco, Bridge of Life, City National Bank, Domino's Pizza, Grossman Wellness, Brinkman Real Estate, quip, Fruition Partners, Regulus Therapeutics, Murray & Stafford, Santa Barbara Nutrients, Primalwear, TLD Group, and many others.

For updates visit https://www.rideforpkd.org/, follow the ride on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram. For access to additional b-roll video footage, click here, or download our media kit.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ride for PKD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715541/Polycystic-Kidney-Disease-PKD-Patient-Completes-a-5500-Mile-Cross-Country-Bike-Ride-and-Raises-590000-for-PKD-Research