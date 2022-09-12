London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - London Specialists Dentists announce the use of Leucocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin (L-PRF) and a Novel clinical approach to grinding patients' own teeth into bioactive particulate graft material.

The L-PRF biological innovation is now used in dental and oral maxillofacial, dental implants, extraction sockets, and sinus augmentation at London Specialist Dentists. L-PRF has been previously used successfully in other medical fields such as orthopaedics, dermatology, and hair transplant.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/136646_935ac00654ea798c_001full.jpg

Dentists in London Dentists Specialists are now combining L-PRFwith different graft replacement materials to restore the hard tissue defects caused by a significant bone loss in different regenerative surgical procedures.

According to Dr Nico Kamosi, who is a Periodontist, Implantologist, and Prosthodontist at London Specialist Dentist, "We continuously invest in research, education, complex technologies and innovative therapeutic strategies. Today, using L-PRF and grinding patients' teeth combines science and state-of-art equipment to enhance both surgical and restorative aspects of dental implantology."



To learn more about the innovation of L-PRF and grinding patients' own teeth as a biological treatment in dentistry, please contact the London Specialist Dentists clinic.

