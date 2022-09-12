Launched in March 2021, the Euronext CAC 40 ESG index brings together the 40 French companies with the best environmental, societal and governance practices.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announces that it will join the CAC 40 ESG index as of September 16, 2022 after market close. Launched in March 2021 by Euronext, the CAC 40 ESG index brings together the 40 French companies in the CAC Large 60 with the best environmental, societal and governance (ESG) practices.

This distinction reflects the strong commitment of Teleperformance, a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact since 2011, to employees' well-being, diversity and inclusion within its organization, as well as climate. Concrete results demonstrate this approach.

The Great Place to Work institute has this year certified the group's operations in 64 countries as "Best Employer", four countries more than last year, representing 97% of Teleperformance's 420,000 employees worldwide. This reference independent certification recognizes the best practices of large companies in terms of human capital management.

The Group's carbon emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative: a 49% reduction per employee* by 2026 compared with 2019 in direct emissions (scope 1) and indirect emissions from the power generation (scope 2) as well as a 38% reduction per employee in carbon emissions from its purchased goods and services, and employee commuting (scope 3). These targets align with Teleperformance's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

* Full-time equivalent

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

