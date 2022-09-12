Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2022 | 17:46
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Update on Third Point Investors Limited Buyback Facility

Third Point Investors Ltd - Update on Third Point Investors Limited Buyback Facility

PR Newswire

London, September 12

12 September 2022

Update on TPIL Buyback Facility

Third Point Investors Limited ("TPIL" or the "Company"), the closed-end, London-listed opportunistic investment strategy managed by Daniel S. Loeb's Third Point LLC, announces an update to its ongoing share buyback facility.

This original $200 million buyback facility, announced on 26 September 2019, is shortly to be completed. In this three-year period, more than 9.5 million shares have been repurchased for a total value of $196 million and at a weighted average discount to NAV of approximately 19%. This facility has been highly accretive, adding $1.26 per share, and the discount has narrowed from approximately 20% at its outset to 15% as at 7 September 2022.

As part of its multi-pronged approach to continue addressing the Company's discount to NAV, the TPIL Board of Directors remains committed to continuing this facility, and therefore expects to allocate in the order of $50 million to buying back shares over the next 12 months.

- Ends -

Press Enquiries

Third Point
Elissa Doyle, Chief Communications Officer and Head of ESG Engagement
edoyle@thirdpoint.com
Tel: +1 212-715-4907		Buchanan Communications
Charles Ryland
charlesr@buchanan.uk.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5107
Henry Wilson
henryw@buchanan.uk.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5111

Notes to Editors


About Third Point Investors Limited

www.thirdpointlimited.com

Third Point Investors Limited (LSE: TPOU) was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund (the Master Fund), offering investors a unique opportunity to gain direct exposure to founder Daniel S. Loeb's investment strategy. The Master Fund employs an event-driven, opportunistic strategy to invest globally across the capital structure and in diversified asset classes to optimize risk-reward through a market cycle. TPIL's portfolio is 100% aligned with the Master Fund, which is Third Point's largest investment strategy. TPIL's assets under management are currently $700 million.

About Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC is an institutional investment manager that actively engages with companies across their lifecycle, using dynamic asset allocation and an ethos of continuous learning to drive long-term shareholder return. Led by Daniel S. Loeb since its inception in 1995, the Firm has a 37-person investment team, a robust quantitative data and analytics team, and a deep, tenured business team. Third Point currently manages approximately $14.0 billion in assets for sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, corporate & public pensions, high-net-worth individuals, and employees.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.