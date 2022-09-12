Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, and Omnia Medical, a medical device company focused on innovative solutions utilizing proven techniques, announced today the signature of a co-development and exclusive distribution agreement for adult spine surgery in the United States.

This partnership spans two novel devices: a smart single-step pedicle screw system and a smart drilling tool for sacroiliac joint fusion both embedding the DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology.

SpineGuard's and Omnia Medical's missions perfectly align as they both aim to make spine surgery safer and achieve superior surgical outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs. The signature of the agreement between the two innovators represents a strong mutual commitment that will be beneficial to surgeons and healthcare providers in the medical device industry as well as their patients.

Troy Schifano, Co-Founder and CTO Of Omnia Medical says: "Omnia Medical could not be more excited about this partnership. SpineGuard's DSG technology is a perfect complement to Omnia Medical's unique and novel instruments and devices and further sets us apart from the industry."

Pierre Jérôme, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, adds: "We are thrilled to partner with Omnia, a remarkably dynamic and innovative player on the US medical device market in particular within the emerging ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) sector. It further validates our successful clinical experience of over 500 surgeries performed with the Smart Screw and will enable us to expand the scope of our DSG technology to sacroiliac joint fusion, a significant and fast-growing segment of the spine market. This alliance is in line with our global strategy to deploy DSG via its integration into the devices of companies advancing skeletal surgery. It is also perfectly complementary to our existing network of agents and distributors commercializing PediGuard and DSG Connect as well as to our partnerships in pediatric spine surgery and dental implantology."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 90,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Nineteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

About Omnia Medical

Top engineers and industry professionals have come together to form Omnia Medical, an orthopedic implant company located in Morgantown, WV. Omnia Medical's mission is to develop novel products that reduce operative time through safe and reproducible instrumentations while achieving superior surgical outcomes. Ongoing surgeon collaboration helps the company achieve this mission, which leads to critical cost savings for heatlhcare providers and ultimately the patients.

