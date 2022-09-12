Aerial Recovery In Partnership With Global Empowerment Mission Have Deployed To Help The Millions Affected By The Unprecedented Flooding In Pakistan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Our mission at Aerial Recovery is to save lives, eliminate confusion, maximize support, and accelerate recovery. We recognize that an unprecedented disaster creates unprecedented challenges and the best way to understand these new challenges is to get in the country and gain ground truth.

Aerial Recovery, and our partners at Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), have deployed to help the millions affected by the historic flooding in Pakistan. The team consists of our world-class Special Operations Advanced Reconnaissance (SOAR) Team, GEM leadership and their in-country partners. The deployment team is generously supported by the Pakistani government and local volunteers. Our missionis to assist with swift water rescues and evacuations, search and rescue, provide first aid and conduct humanitarian aid distributions in the hardest hit areas.

Aerial Recovery employs the most qualified, trained, and elite military veterans to deploy as Humanitarian Operators to man-made and natural disasters all over the world. To date, Aerial Recovery has conducted disaster response missions to hurricanes, tornadoes, volcanoes, earthquakes, and other natural and man-caused disasters in countries such as Haiti, Honduras, Afghanistan, the Bahamas, the United States, Tajikistan, St. Vincent, the British Virgin Islands, Ukraine and most recently, Pakistan. (click here to learn more.)

Most of these operations have been conducted alongside their valued partners GEM.

This strategic partnership works exceptionally well because GEM is able to provide life-saving aid and access through their positive government relations and the complementary skill set of Aerial Recovery's highly trained veterans and volunteers ensures that this aid gets to where it is needed most. Aerial Recovery operators can operate effectively in even the most austere of environments while simultaneously being able to offer search and rescue, first aid and safe aid distribution.

GEM's aim is to provide grassroots efforts with a large institutional impact for the most vulnerable populations affected by disasters around the world.

GEM and Aerial Recovery are dedicated to restoring hope and opportunity in the lives of those most affected by disasters working together as first responders for disaster relief, bridging the gap between first response and development, and sharing the value of implementing practices that ensure sustainable development.

"Everyone gets knocked down. The opportunity before us is to use our skills, our resources and our assets to reach back and help our fellow sisters and brothers through the hardest times of their entire lives. We serve to make a meaningful difference during emergencies and whenever possible in the long-term with the goal of nations becoming stronger on the other side of disasters." Britnie Turner - CEO, Aerial Recovery

Prior to deploying to Pakistan, Aerial Recovery and GEM have been providing support to the people of Ukraine since February 2022. Aerial Recovery been working tirelessly to safeguard the transportation of orphans and vulnerable refugees from war torn areas in Eastern Ukraine, to safer locations in Western Ukraine. To date, Aerial Recovery has helped to rescue over 864 orphans, 4,646 refugees and 90 animals. Simultaneously, the charity has partnered with (GEM) to support the transportation and distribution of life-saving aid and medical supplies to some of the hardest to reach areas. To learn more, visit here .

SITUATION REPORT IN PAKISTAN

The Government of Pakistan has issued an emergency appeal for international aid to provide relief from severe flooding deemed by UN Secretary General António Guterres as a "monsoon on steroids." The country is facing one of the most destructive flooding events in recent memory. With nearly one-third of Pakistan currently under water, no province has been left unscathed. Approximately 33 million people-one in seven Pakistanis-have been impacted by this catastrophic flooding, leaving over 1,100 dead (including more than 300 children) and $10 billion in damages in a country still reeling from decades of economic turmoil.

Pakistan, which has served as a safe haven for an estimated 1.3 million Afghan refugees, now finds itself in crisis with over 6 million people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance according to UNICEF . Those fortunate enough to escape the initial torrent are now drowning in uncertainty. Lethal floodwaters have swept away villages and engulfed agricultural plots, along with the livelihoods that relied on them. Public health facilities, water systems, schools, and infrastructure have also been destroyed, impeding rescue crews struggling to reach isolated flood victims. To date, nearly half a million people have been forced to seek shelter in severely crowded and poorly supplied makeshift camps. Homelessness, disease, and food shortages are forecast to rise exponentially, along with increased rainfall in the region. The situation remains dire, and the need, exceptionally high.

To learn more about how you can support those in need through Aerial Recovery and GEM's work, visit www.AerialRecovery.org and www.globalempowermentmission.org

