Oxurion NV: Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -September 12, 2022 - 7.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in two upcoming conferences.
American Academy of Ophthalmology- Chicago, IL
Date: Friday - Monday, September 30 - October 3, 2022
Title: "Phase 2 Part A Trial Results of THR-149 in Diabetic Macular Edema Patients with Suboptimal Response to anti-VEGF Agents" e-poster presented by Rahul Khurana, MD.
BIO-Europe- Leipzig, Germany
Date: Monday - Wednesday, October 24-26, 2022
Tom Graney, CEO, will be delivering a presentation and both he and Michaël Dillen, Chief Business Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings.
About Oxurion
