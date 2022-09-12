Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J30B ISIN: BE0003846632 Ticker-Symbol: TG4 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
09:45 Uhr
0,162 Euro
+0,013
+8,72 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1820,19720:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2022 | 19:05
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxurion NV: Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -September 12, 2022 - 7.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in two upcoming conferences.

American Academy of Ophthalmology- Chicago, IL
Date: Friday - Monday, September 30 - October 3, 2022

Title: "Phase 2 Part A Trial Results of THR-149 in Diabetic Macular Edema Patients with Suboptimal Response to anti-VEGF Agents" e-poster presented by Rahul Khurana, MD.

BIO-Europe- Leipzig, Germany
Date: Monday - Wednesday, October 24-26, 2022
Tom Graney, CEO, will be delivering a presentation and both he and Michaël Dillen, Chief Business Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 14 69
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications (http://www.conwaycommsir.com)
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com





ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment

  • OXUR October Conferences 2022.0912 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2f353ca-47c3-4393-af67-bde7d21ec0e1)

OXURION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.