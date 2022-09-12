London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - NPC Coin, a decentralized major company aimed at utilizing a marketing technique never seen before in the Web3 sector to potentially establish a community of like-minded individuals who can share their real thoughts with each other without being judged, is working diligently to develop a comprehensive decentralized content platform, which will be operational in about 6 weeks.

NPC Coin

NPC Coin ($NPC) is the most recent and culturally significant project based on the Binance Smart Chain. NPC Coin provides individuals with the opportunity of being able to share their thoughts with the community of like-minded individuals.

NPC's Advanced Marketing Strategy

NPC Coin is doing advertisements on several platforms, press and social media marketing to help the project grow. They recently began advertising in crypto space, and they are also running huge billboards.

Matt Lorion, the CEO of NPC Coin, is a significant influencer who is developing professional content for followers as well as collaborations with other influencers. On September 15, 2022, NPC Coin will begin its sponsorship with Binance, which is only the beginning of the marketing phase.

NPC Coin's primary strategy includes the following plans:

Utilizing the culturally-relevant term "NPC" discussed by many to market the project and its purpose.

Providing additional $NPC rewards to the community for spreading awareness of NPC Coin's objective through the "Shill-To-Earn" programme.

Collaboration with influencers that share the vision to raise awareness of NPC Coin's cause among new prospective community members.

Developing a thriving ecosystem based on the $NPC community, including the release of items, NFTs, DApps, real-world products, meetings, and much more.

Affiliate links marketing strategy

NCP's Features and Ecosystem

NPC Coin is a platform where numerous features are offered, all aimed at expanding user's portfolio. Through a wide array of features like Shill-to-Earn, Staking, and Market Cap Growth, $NPC holders can enjoy several perks.

The community-focused decentralized platform offers the following features:

Token holders receive a redistribution of 3% of all token transactions.

Shill-to-Earn: By actively promoting the project's community on social media, users can earn additional $NPC. More details about Shill-to-Earn can be found here.

Market Cap Growth: As more individuals become aware of $NPC, the user's net assets increase.

Reflections: 1% reflections automatically deposited into the holders wallet of each transaction.

Furthermore, NPC also recently launched the beta version of its NPC Academy, a programme designed to provide the community with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively break free from the matrix and prevent turning into another NPC in the system.

All holders with 50,000+ $NPC (subject to change) will be able to access free video courses, teaching a variety of different skill-sets to assist them in achieving their goals.

NPC Coin Tokenomics

Token Name: NPC Coin

Token Symbol: $NPC

Token Network: BEP-20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $NPC

25% Presale

20% Exchanges

20% Staking

20% Shill-To-Earn Rewards

5% Marketing

5% Airdrop

5% Team (Vested)

Token Buy/Sell Fees: 10%

3% Liquidity

3% Marketing

3% Reflections to holders

1% Burn

To get more information about NPC Coin ($NPC), visit the project's official website or check out the whitepaper.

About NPC Coin

NPC Coin is a group of purpose-driven visionaries and builders on a mission to inspire real thought and independence in today's society. NPC Coin developed the coin as a unifying force, hoping to attract like-minded community members and build an ecosystem.

The project's goal is to establish and grow the $NPC ecosystem so that it may serve as a decentralized home for this generation's leaders.

Website | Telegram | Twitter

Matt Lorion

NPC Coin

support@npccoin.io

https://npccoin.io/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Source: NPC Coin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136668